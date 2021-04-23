Every year Hope Solutions hosts its gala, Ruby Slippers–There’s No Place Like Home, to raise funds for homeless families and individuals in Contra Costa County. The organization–which aims to heal the effects of poverty by providing permanent housing and support to those who are vulnerable–went virtual this year by live streaming the event. Along with auctions and musical entertainment by the Yellow Brick Road Trio and the Pacific Choir, more money was garnered through Fund-a-Need, in which participants gave directly to the cause. Also, the 2021 Children’s Choice Award recipient, Roderick Norris, was announced.
