DM2111_004_DIG1.png

Stephanie Yu, Magali Le Bouder, Partha Mitra, Dave Owens, Sabina Zafar, Pallavi Sharma, Sridhar Verose, Beverly Kumar, Naina Shastri, Meetu Arya, Pooja Prasad, and Melissa Bowen

 Bharath Bhushan Verma

At City Center Bishop Ranch, San Ramon Social Justice Collective’s Breathing Free Together art project was on display in Alexander Square. A formal unveiling and reception also took place. These works are inspired by Black social movements and meant to encourage racial equity and give a voice to those who are marginalized.