At its 27th annual show, the Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery featured works from over 20 renowned Northern California artists. From June through August, guests admired sculptures, such as “Welcome Woman” by Leslie Safarik, and were also allowed to view the exhibit during the Evening Summer Strolls, which took place after-hours and included live music and beer and wine for purchase. Some of the stunning pieces on display were created by local artists, including Jeff Key, Catherine Daley, Karina Kudymova, and Judy Bolef Miller.
Trending
Submit Faces Photos
Faces of the East Bay
- Meet the East Bay's top movers and shakers. Here they highlight their experience and invaluable expertise.
Diablo Women
- We salute dynamic women—women whose talent, dedication, and enterprise have enhanced life in the East Bay.
Shop Local
- Start shopping local and see what's in store next door to you.
Real Weddings
- From the menu to the location, the dress to the decor, a wedding is a reflection of the couple and is often their family's traditions and heritage.
The Diablo Spotlight
- Taking a closer look at great businesses in our community.
Diablo Kids
- Your child's health, happiness, and education are top priority. And we agree. Whether you're searching for the top schools, the right extracurricular activity, or the most suitable summer program for your child, we're here to help you discover all the area has to offer.