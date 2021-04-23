In honor of its 30th annual fundraiser,  Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) put on a special virtual concert that featured a lineup of several big-name entertainers.  Performers included Gloria Estefan, Luke Combs, Trace Adkins, Sammy Hagar and the Circle, Bruce Hornsby, the Doobie Brothers, and many more. Attendees were able to watch the  prerecorded event any time they wanted over a four-day period, and  all funds raised went directly to shelter animals looking for their forever homes. The Walnut Creek-based nonprofit—which has been saving the lives of dogs and cats since its founding in 1991—offers plenty of other ways to help. Consider an online donation, or take part in one of ARF’s volunteer opportunities.