The Crayon Initiative’s Sumner Lovin’ Bike Ride welcomed around 85 cyclists to San Ramon’s Bishop Ranch this spring. Riders could choose among the 5-mile cruiser, 14.5-mile intermediate, and 29-mile advanced courses, each of which honored the legacy of Steve Sumner, one of the initial board members of the organization. The rides brought in more than $23,000 for the Crayon Initiative’s efforts to repurpose crayons for children undergoing hospitalization. The program has helped 653,000 kids to date.
