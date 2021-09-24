During a summer night at Sports Basement in San Ramon, guests  enjoyed dinner provided by Danville’s Hazy Barbecue and live music by the Playthings and School of Rock San Ramon. There were also libations from local wineries and breweries, and mixologist Maxx Grush crafted specialty cocktails. The event benefited the kids of the Crayon Initiative, a nonprofit that sends free crayons to children in hospitals around the country.