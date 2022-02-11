Diablo magazine hosted its annual Threads of Hope event virtually this past December to celebrate five volunteers in the East Bay. The 2021 honorees, who are all making great contributions to the community, included Noralea Gipner with the Homeless Action Coalition in Martinez, Kay Aaker with Hospice East Bay in Pleasant Hill, Carolyn Considine with the Contra Costa County Arts and Culture Commission in Lafayette, Ronnie Forbes with One Nation Dream Makers in Livermore, and Dana Dornsife with the Lazarex Cancer Foundation in Danville. Recipients were nominated by a panel of judges and then featured in the magazine. As in years past, Jessica Aguirre of NBC Bay Area News was mistress of ceremonies.
