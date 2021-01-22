For many years, Diablo has hosted an annual ceremony to bring our community together and recognize outstanding volunteers in the East Bay. Last year’s award recipients—Urooj Kazmi, Kathy Layman, Lisa McNaney, Sunny Singh, and Malcolm Sproul— were nominated and chosen by a panel of judges representing local businesses and philanthropic organizations, and were featured in Diablo’s December issue. Fortunately, the pandemic did not put a stop to the celebration, as the 2020 Threads of Hope Awards went virtual. All five honorees received their awards beforehand and were able to say a few words from the comfort of their own homes. Jessica Aguirre of NBC 11 News was mistress of ceremonies.
