For many years, Diablo has hosted an annual ceremony to bring our community together and recognize outstanding volunteers in the East Bay. Last year’s award recipients—Urooj Kazmi, Kathy Layman, Lisa McNaney, Sunny Singh, and Malcolm Sproul— were nominated and chosen  by a panel of judges representing  local businesses and philanthropic organizations, and were featured in Diablo’s December issue.  Fortunately, the pandemic did  not put a stop to the celebration, as the 2020 Threads of Hope Awards went virtual. All  five honorees received their  awards beforehand and were  able to say a few words from  the comfort of their own  homes. Jessica Aguirre of  NBC 11 News was mistress of ceremonies.