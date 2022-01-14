While the Lazarex Cancer Foundation held its gala virtually this year, the online event included all the same festivities as an in-person soiree. Viewers enjoyed a signature cocktail, auctions, music from Naté the Soulsanger and Kenyon Duncan, and much more. The theme of the evening was “a journey through time,” so the program focused on the past, present, and future of the Danville-based cancer organization and one family’s experience with cancer treatment. Overall, $313,000 was raised for the nonprofit’s patients and programs.
Treasure the Moments—A Journey Through Time 2021
- By Gabby Vanacore
-
-
