DM2105_112_DIG1.jpg

Mary Davidek

 Courtesy of the Wheelchair Foundation

For the ultimate virtual food and wine pairing experience, the Wheelchair Foundation—a nonprofit headquartered in San Ramon—and Wine For Wheels joined together to raise funds and awareness for those with physical disabilities. The event was also in collaboration  with Castello di Amorosa, a  winery in Calistoga that was  partly destroyed in the Glass  Fire last year. Event guests  enjoyed wine from Castello  di Amorosa with help from lead sommelier Mary Davidek and food from chef Vincenzo Coppola. All proceeds will provide wheelchairs to people in Napa and Sonoma counties. Those who still wish to make  a donation can do so at  wineforwheels.org.