For the ultimate virtual food and wine pairing experience, the Wheelchair Foundation—a nonprofit headquartered in San Ramon—and Wine For Wheels joined together to raise funds and awareness for those with physical disabilities. The event was also in collaboration with Castello di Amorosa, a winery in Calistoga that was partly destroyed in the Glass Fire last year. Event guests enjoyed wine from Castello di Amorosa with help from lead sommelier Mary Davidek and food from chef Vincenzo Coppola. All proceeds will provide wheelchairs to people in Napa and Sonoma counties. Those who still wish to make a donation can do so at wineforwheels.org.
