For its annual event, Danville’s SonRise Equestrian Foundation—which serves kids with special needs through therapeutic  horse and ranch activities—held its Wine and Equine Walk  On fundraiser at the Blackhawk Country Club. The guests  enjoyed a delicious dinner, a masked ball and dancing, fine  wine from Wente Vineyards, a live auction, and photos with  miniature horses. Mike Nicco, a meteorologist for the weekday  ABC7 Morning News, was the guest emcee. The gala was a  record-breaking success and raised essential funds to cover  the nonprofit’s moving expenses and will also go toward  vet care, lessons for children in need, and the Traveling Tails  program, which brings horses into children’s hospice and  care homes.