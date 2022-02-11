For its annual event, Danville’s SonRise Equestrian Foundation—which serves kids with special needs through therapeutic horse and ranch activities—held its Wine and Equine Walk On fundraiser at the Blackhawk Country Club. The guests enjoyed a delicious dinner, a masked ball and dancing, fine wine from Wente Vineyards, a live auction, and photos with miniature horses. Mike Nicco, a meteorologist for the weekday ABC7 Morning News, was the guest emcee. The gala was a record-breaking success and raised essential funds to cover the nonprofit’s moving expenses and will also go toward vet care, lessons for children in need, and the Traveling Tails program, which brings horses into children’s hospice and care homes.
