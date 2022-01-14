Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) brought back its signature fundraiser for the 28th time to support four-legged friends in search of their forever homes. At ARF’s headquarters in Walnut Creek, animal lovers, volunteers, and event sponsors came together and enjoyed sips from local wineries, delicious appetizers from nearby restaurants, and fabulous auction items. All proceeds went toward the various lifesaving programs and services that the nonprofit offers, including rescues, adoptions, workshops, and veterinary care. To make a donation to the organization, consider giving online at arflife.org.
