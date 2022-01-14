Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation  (ARF) brought back its signature fundraiser  for the 28th time to support four-legged friends  in search of their forever homes. At ARF’s  headquarters in Walnut Creek, animal lovers,  volunteers, and event sponsors came together  and enjoyed sips from local wineries, delicious appetizers from nearby restaurants, and fabulous auction items. All proceeds went toward the  various lifesaving programs and services that  the nonprofit offers, including rescues, adoptions, workshops, and veterinary care. To make a  donation to the organization, consider giving  online at arflife.org.