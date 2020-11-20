For the first time ever, Tony La Russa’s Animal Rescue Foundation (ARF) held Wine and Whiskers online. ARF, a nonprofit headquartered in Walnut Creek, serves the local community by finding forever homes for dogs and cats. At the 17th annual event, which took place in October, guests received in-home party kits and were able to taste wine, beer, and snacks while enjoying the show and bidding on various auction items. Throughout the program, many furry friends made special appearances. In the end, more than $72,000 was raised for the shelter’s livesaving services, benefiting animal surgeries, food, and training, as well as ARF’s Emergency Medical Fund and much more.
