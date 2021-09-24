Now that many museums, theaters, and other venues are opening their doors again, it’s time to get back out there and enjoy our region’s cultural attractions. In this special section, Diablo celebrates the long-awaited return of three-dimensional artistic experiences. We also salute four local innovators: photographer Tabitha Soren, theater director Les Waters, country singer Cam, and film star Rita Moreno—whose boundless creativity makes us proud to call them our neighbors
Visual Arts
By Rachel Orvino
TOUCH POINTS
BERKELEY PHOTOGRAPHER TABITHA SOREN EXPLORES CONNECTION AND TECHNOLOGICAL SEPARATION WITH A NEW SHOW AT THE MILLS COLLEGE ART MUSEUM.
When most people look at the grimy fingerprints on their tablets or smartphones, their first thought might be to grab the electronics wipes. For Berkeley artist and photographer Tabitha Soren, those smudges inspired a unique examination of how we connect to life.
Surface Tension, on view at the Mills College Art Museum in Oakland through December 12, features Soren’s images of fingerprint-strewn iPad screens framing digital pictures of text messages, social media feeds, and various web stories, along with other appropriated photos. “It’s about the conflict between reality and fiction, between our embodied lives and our online, mediated lives,” explains Soren. “If devices are taking up so much of our time, we are probably spending less time with others; we are touching devices instead of people.”
Although Surface Tension had been shown before the pandemic, the Mills exhibition feels very of the moment, with intense images of protests, burning landscapes, and other political flashpoints alongside intimate pieces like the JPEG of a goodnight kiss that Soren’s daughter emailed her in lieu of a physical caress. A former journalist for MTV, Soren brings her investigative experience to bear here.
The exhibition was originally slated for 2020 but was delayed due to COVID, and Soren has been working up to the last minute to produce new works for Mills. “The pandemic made our relationship to technology even more intense and exaggerated,” she says. “There is this atmosphere of loneliness created by being in front of these devices, and the pandemic exacerbated that situation.”
Mills museum curator and director Stephanie Hanor, Ph.D., says the size of many of the pieces in Surface Tension adds intensity to the exhibit as well, as do the three installations commissioned especially for this show.
“There is something quite poignant about the work,” Hanor says. “The scale of it is quite something. It’s a critique and a celebration of the way we see the world.”
The exhibit is also Soren’s first solo show in the East Bay (she’s married to writer Michael Lewis), and she is eager to share her work locally—hoping viewers come away with a deeper understanding of human interaction and art.
“People are often scared away from contemporary art because it’s intentionally baffling, but this isn’t,” Soren says. “This is about pulling people in who are interested in the world around them. You don’t have to be an art expert to get something from this body of work.”
5 EVENTS NOT TO MISS
By Deborah Kirk
THROUGH 2/27/22
1. MOTHERSHIP: VOYAGE INTO AFROFUTURISM In its first special exhibition since reopening, the Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) presents a dazzling exploration of Afrofuturism. A movement that celebrates the Black imagination, Afrofuturism most often finds expression in fantasy, science fiction, and technology. Artists represented in the show include jazz musician Sun Ra, DJ Spooky, and George Clinton, who led the original “mothership” with his seminal funk band, Parliament-Funkadelic. OMCA, Oakland, museumca.org.
THROUGH 3/13/22
2. HUNG LIU: GOLDEN GATE The art world lost a national treasure this year, with the passing of Oakland-based artist Hung Liu. For decades, Liu created stunning paintings that reflected her interest in history, migration, and memory, all informed by her personal experience growing up in Maoist China. Now, Liu’s work can be seen in a not-to-be-missed installation titled Golden Gate on view at San Francisco’s de Young Museum. The show’s centerpiece is a large-scale version of one of her most famous works, Resident Alien, which reimagines Liu’s original green card with a self-portrait and a new identity. De Young Museum, San Francisco, deyoung.famsf.org.
THROUGH 1/3/22
3. NEW TIME: ART AND FEMINISMS IN THE 21ST CENTURY The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive (BAMPFA) has mounted an impressive survey of contemporary artworks that reflect recent feminist practices. With more than 150 works by 77 artists and collectives, the multimedia exhibition is on view throughout the museum’s galleries as well as on its Art Wall and large outdoor screen. BAMPFA, Berkeley, bampfa.org.
THROUGH 12/12/21
4. KEITH + KARI In the late 1800s and early 1900s, landscape artist William Keith produced a series of magnificent paintings depicting the natural wonders of Northern California. Many of his finest works are in the collection of the Saint Mary’s College Museum of Art, which is now offering a fresh perspective on them. In Keith + Kari, ceramic artist Kari Marboe takes several Bay Area locations painted by Keith and reimagines them using molded clay and soil, creating new ways to see familiar topographies. Saint Mary’s College Museum of Art, Moraga, stmarys-ca.edu.
10/31/21–2/13/22
5. IF A TREE FALLS: ART OF THE BOUNDARY OAK For many years, a massive oak tree—known as the Boundary Oak—was deeply identified with the city of Walnut Creek. When it fell in 2019 due to a windstorm, the curatorial team at the Bedford Gallery had an idea to memorialize the 325-year-old tree through artworks made from its wood. Artists were invited to submit projects for consideration, and the result is a striking exhibition that celebrates a beloved tree and the artists who wanted to give it a new life. Bedford Gallery, Walnut Creek, bedfordgallery.org.
Beyond the East Bay
One of the most anticipated shows of the season is The Art of Banksy, featuring more than 80 works by the pseudonymous street artist and activist; it opens November 22 at a still-undisclosed location in San Francisco; banksyexhibit.com. SFMOMA presents Joan Mitchell, a comprehensive retrospective of the abstract expressionist’s career, on view through January 17; sfmoma.org. And, following the success of the immersive Van Gogh exhibit, visitors can look forward to a similar immersion in the digitized and animated works of Claude Monet, when Monet by the Water opens in San Francisco in December. monetbythewater .com.
Theater
By Emilie White
SETTING THE STAGE
DIRECTOR LES WATERS RETURNS TO BERKELEY REPERTORY THEATRE FOR WINTERTIME.
Les Waters’s theater career has taken him from heading UC San Diego’s MFA program in directing to the Actors Theatre of Louisville’s artistic director role, and from Berkeley to Broadway itself. He has led shows at renowned institutions such as Playwrights Horizons, the Public Theater, Steppenwolf Theatre Company, and Yale Repertory Theatre, and received two Obie Awards, including one in 2020 for Sustained Excellence in Direction.
“I’m very lucky—we were a very working-class family, so there was little theatergoing,” says Waters, who was born in Britain and is now based in Berkeley. “Nobody else in the family had done it. I just wanted to do it and got some lucky breaks early on, and here I am, 50 years later.”
This fall, Waters, who was formerly an associate artistic director for the group in the 2000s, is returning to Berkeley Rep for the comedy Wintertime, the third show he has directed for the company from playwright Charles L. Mee. Longtime Berkeley Rep audience members may recognize Waters’s name from other favorites such as Eurydice; To the Lighthouse; The Glass Menagerie; The Lieutenant of Inishmore; Finn in the Underworld; The Pillowman; A Doll’s House, Part 2; and In the Next Room (or the Vibrator Play), which became Waters’s Broadway debut after its run at Berkeley Rep. “There are various writers whose work I really like and [who I] have worked with over and over again,” he says. “My passion is for doing new work, particularly the first productions of new plays.”
Wintertime, expected to run from November 12 through December 19, is slated to be the first performance in Berkeley Rep’s 2021–22 season after a closure of more than a year and a half due to the pandemic. Wintertime focuses on a family craving privacy at their summer home and the chaos that ensues when they unexpectedly run into one another there. “I hope [audiences] take away the fact that it’s rather glorious to be alive,” says Waters. “With the best intentions, we sometimes make terrible messes, but being in love with somebody can bring out the very best of you.”
The unique storytelling potential of the stage is not lost on Waters. “I go to the theater and look around and say, ‘I’ve never met any of these people. What a strange thing to be doing, to be sitting with them on this one particular evening, in one particular year, being a witness to this kind of event,’” he says. “The fact that it’s live—that it’s happening in the present—I find quite extraordinary.”
5 EVENTS NOT TO MISS
By Gabby Vanacore
10/14–10/17, 10/21–10/24
1. SPONTANEOUS SHAKESPEARE! In the style of a traditional Shakespearean play—filled with star-crossed lovers, mistaken identities, and elaborate disguises—this two-act comedy is entirely improvised with help from the audience. Presented by Synergy Theater, a Berkeley- based group, each performance at the Lesher Center for the Arts is expected to be fun, hilarious, and lighthearted. Lesher Center for the Arts, Walnut Creek, lesherartscenter.org.
10/31
2. FRANKENSTEIN On Halloween, catch this special Manual Cinema live show of Frankenstein, cocommissioned by Cal Performances. Based on Mary Shelley’s gothic masterpiece, the classic tale of Victor Frankenstein and his creature will be told through a series of narrative frames (including one that gives a biography of Shelley herself), while the performers manipulate paper puppets. Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, calperformances.org.
11/12
3. FATHER/DAUGHTER Don’t miss the world premiere of this beautiful drama/romance from award-winning playwright Kait Kerrigan. The plot follows the parallel stories of a father and daughter, which take place 23 years apart. This imaginative production explores the complexity of both parental and romantic relationships, and how the two can affect each other. Aurora Theatre Company, Berkeley, auroratheatre.org.
11/12–11/19
4. MAMMA MIA! The Tri-Valley Repertory Theatre stages this beloved feel-good musical about a young bride-to-be who tries to figure out who her father is on the eve of her wedding. The show, which takes place on a Greek island, is told though ABBA’s greatest hits, such as “Dancing Queen,” “Super Trouper,” and “Voulez-Vous.” So sing and dance along to this heartwarming tale filled with laughter, romance, and friendship. Bankhead Theater, Livermore, livermorearts.org.
11/12–12/19
5. SAINT JOAN (BURN/BURN/BURN) Award-winning playwright Lisa Ramirez retells the story of Joan of Arc through the lens of modern- day teenage girls in Oakland, inspired by recent events in the United States. In this one-hour world premiere, directed by Michael Socrates Moran, audiences will watch from the safety of their own vehicle, as all performances will be in a drive-in theater format. Parking is first come, first served. Flax Art and Design, Oakland, oaklandtheaterproject.org.
Beyond the East Bay
Broadway San Jose presents the hit musical Hamilton, which tells the story of founding father Alexander Hamilton through a blend of hip-hop, jazz, and R&B. Oct. 12–31; broadwaysanjose .com. Get in the holiday spirit with BroadwaySF’s production of Charles Dickens’s timeless novel A Christmas Carol, onstage at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre from November 26 to December 26; broadwaysf .com. The British play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which acts as a sequel to the best-selling series by J.K. Rowling, is pure magic. Don’t miss it when it comes to San Francisco’s Curran Theatre on January 11; sfcurran.com.
Classical Music
By Morgan Mitchell
5 EVENTS NOT TO MISS
10/16
1. MARK ANDERSON From New York to Europe to Japan, pianist Mark Anderson has performed around the globe, so don’t miss his Livermore showcase this fall. The Bay Area native, who is also the owner and executive director of New World Music Academy in Pleasanton, is known for bringing to light previously unpublished scores, as well as his clear and unaffected renditions of well-known masterworks. Bankhead Theater, Livermore, livermorearts.org.
11/11
2. AVI AVITAL AND MILOŠ Classical music recitals aren’t limited to pianists and string quartets, as Avi Avital and Miloš Karadaglić will prove in their one-night-only performance in Berkeley this November. With mandolin and guitar in hand, the duo will tackle pieces by Bach, Schubert, Villa-Lobos, and Philip Glass, as well as a to-be-announced new work, transforming these classics with their innovative arrangements and techniques. Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, calperformances.org.
11/21
3. AMAZING GRACE Conductor Matilda Hofman leads the Walnut Creek–based Diablo Symphony Orchestra in this concert honoring composers of African American, Black British, and Czech descent. Adolphus Hailstork’s jubilant Fanfare on Amazing Grace lends the performance its name and will set the mood for a night celebrating both the composers and the orchestra’s triumphant return to the Lesher Center stage. Lesher Center for the Arts, Walnut Creek, diablosymphony.org.
12/12
4. LET US BREAK BREAD TOGETHER: THE MUSIC OF RAY CHARLES AND B.B. KING Michael Morgan, the much-loved music director of the Oakland Symphony, passed away this summer after 30 years at the symphony’s helm. Honor his legacy by attending one of the symphony’s most anticipated events, its holiday party, featuring blues and soul pieces from legends Ray Charles and B. B. King. Special guests such as pianist and composer Ellen Hoffman and Adam Theis of the Jazz Mafia—as well as the impressive Oakland Symphony Chorus—promise to add extra pizzazz to this special concert. Paramount Theatre, Oakland, oaklandsymphony.org.
1/22
5. SERIOUSLY MOZART This might not technically be a fall concert, but trust us, it will be worth the wait. Artistic director of the Gold Coast Chamber Players Pamela Freund-Striplen rounds out a quartet comprised of violinist Axel Strauss, cellist Jennifer Culp, and pianist Julio Elizalde, who are committed to providing polished yet playful renditions of three works by the composer, ending with Piano Quartet No. 1, one of the first major chamber music pieces written for piano quartet. Don Tatzin Community Hall at Lafayette Library, Lafayette, gccpmusic.com.
Dance
By Morgan Mitchell
5 EVENTS NOT TO MISS
10/21–10/22
1. BIG FIVE-OH! Named after pilobolus crystallinus, a kind of phototrophic fungus, the Pilobolus dance company is just as zany and out-there as its name suggests—and also just as organic and natural. In this 50th anniversary performance, the company brings back favorite pieces from its history, but the highlight will likely be their renowned shadow works: Think shadow puppets, but if the puppets were actual human beings, contorting and combining to create fantastical illusions. Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, calperformances.org.
10/23
2. CIRQUE MECHANICS: BIRDHOUSE FACTORY At first glance, a factory might seem like an odd setting for a circus performance. But Cirque Mechanics will quickly win over any doubters with Birdhouse Factory, inspired by the murals of Diego Rivera, the cartoons of Rube Goldberg, and the humor of Charlie Chaplin. At once nostalgic and unconventional, this show commits to its 1930s aesthetic as it displays the talents of the company at its height. Bankhead Theater, Livermore, livermorearts.org.
11/5–11/6
3. LUNA MEXICANA The Oakland Ballet’s returning tribute to Día de los Muertos is a beautiful way to observe the holiday and its celebration of friends and family. An immersive experience, this performance begins before you’ve even taken your seat, as the lobby hosts vendors with traditional Mexican treats and ofrendas (altars for the dead) created by local artists. The festivities continue onstage, where the Oakland Ballet is joined by Ballet Folklórico México Danza and the Nahui Ehekatl and Co. Aztec dance company. Paramount Theatre, Oakland, oaklandballet.org.
11/10
4. THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER The Nutcracker is a classic for a reason—and now it’s been made fresh again in this breathtaking, ultramodern incarnation. The Hip Hop Nutcracker blends Tchaikovsky’s beloved score and the story we all know so well with the sharp precision of contemporary hip-hop. In this remix, Maria-Clara and her Nutcracker prince pop and lock instead of pirouette—but the magic of this timeless tale remains untouched. Paramount Theatre, Oakland, hiphopnutcracker.com.
11/12–11/13
5. THE NUTCRACKER SUITE For another nontraditional take on The Nutcracker, get tickets to Diablo Ballet’s expanded hit show, which sees Clara and her family checking into a suite at the Fairmont for the holiday in the 1950s. The story keeps iconic moments from the original—the battle between the Rat King and the Nutcracker, the Land of Sweets, the Sugarplum Fairy—but has a few twists. This production is offered in-person, but there will be a digital option as well if viewers wait until December. Lesher Center for the Arts, Walnut Creek, diabloballet.org.
Pop & Jazz
By Rachel Leibrock
COUNTRY STRONG
LAFAYETTE-RAISED SINGER CAM KNOWS THE HEALING POWER OF MUSIC.
Singer-songwriter Cam, who was raised in Lafayette and graduated from UC Davis with degrees in psychology and Italian, worked in research labs at UC Berkeley and Stanford University, exploring concepts such as attachment theory and conflict resolution in relationships.
In short, she understands the psychology behind a good breakup song. For evidence, look at her latest release, 2020’s The Otherside. With its sweeping title track and “Diane,” a fresh take on Dolly Parton’s “Jolene,” the album’s country-pop sound is catchy but introspective, too.
“There’s [research showing] that music allows you to sit with discomfort longer,” says the Nashville-based musician, who will perform October 31 at the Outside Lands music festival in Golden Gate Park.
Cam knows the subject of music as a way to overcome struggle well. In 2017 she delivered a TEDx Talk on the reasons why music helps in difficult times.
“It’s hard to overstate how much of our brain functioning is affected by our interaction with music,” she says.
Cam traces that interest back to her time spent with the Contra Costa Children’s Chorus, which performs songs in more than a dozen languages.
“I realized different cultures sang about emotions in different ways,” Cam explains. “The way you express it, and what you’re working through … that all plays out in music.”
A mentor encouraged Cam to explore music as a career, and in 2010 she released her debut, Heartforward. Later, she moved to Los Angeles where she struck up a partnership with producer Tyler Johnson, which in turn led to songwriting credits for the likes of Sam Smith, Maggie Rose, and Miley Cyrus.
Her first major label record, Untamed, arrived in 2015. The single “Burning House,” inspired by a dream in which she tries to rescue an ex-boyfriend from disaster, went multi-platinum and brought critical recognition, including a 2015 Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance.
Cam gave birth to a daughter in 2019, just months before the pandemic-induced lockdown. It wasn’t a musically creative period, she admits.
“I spent a lot of time with the baby—and a lot of time, probably like everyone else, being anxious,” she says.
Now, Cam adds, she’s thrilled to get back to playing and return home to perform at Outside Lands.
“It’s going to be fun looking out into the sea of people,” she says. “That’s your community and they love you. I’m really proud to be from [the Bay Area].”
5 EVENTS NOT TO MISS
By Rachel Orvino
10/8
1. MAROON 5 Adam Levine will demonstrate his “moves like Jagger” when he and his Maroon 5 mates rock the Concord Pavilion in support of their latest release, Jordi. The band’s seventh LP—named in honor of Levine’s childhood friend and Maroon 5’s manager Jordan Feldstein, who died in 2017—features collabs with artists such as Megan Thee Stallion, Stevie Nicks, Vallejo’s H.E.R., and the tour’s opening act, Blackbear (best known for last summer’s Top 40 hit “Hot Girl Bummer”). Concord Pavilion, Concord, livenation.com.
10/25
2. BRANFORD MARSALIS QUARTET At 61 years old, saxophonist and jazz icon Branford Marsalis keeps adding to his illustrious résumé. The three-time Grammy winner composed the music for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, a 2020 Netflix film with the late Chadwick Boseman, and more recently earned an Emmy nod for his work on the documentary Tulsa Burning: The 1921 Race Massacre. Now he brings his longtime ensemble to Livermore for an evening of jazz. Bankhead Theater, Livermore, livermorearts.org.
10/29
3. ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO The global pop star and four-time Grammy Award winner kicks off her season-long artist residency at Cal Performances (she’ll make a return engagement on April 23, 2022). Dubbed “Africa’s premier diva” by Time magazine, the Beninese singer-songwriter and activist powerfully reimagines the Talking Heads’s seminal album, Remain in Light. Zellerbach Hall, Berkeley, calperformances.org.
11/4–11/5
4. WEEN Cult rockers Ween got their start some three decades ago, and over the years the musicians from New Hope, Pennsylvania, have played major festivals, released 11 albums, broken up, and then reunited in 2016. Known for their exciting live shows, the band rescheduled a COVID- interrupted tour to add two nights in Oakland. Fox Theater, Oakland, thefoxoakland.com.
11/7
5. JAPANESE BREAKFAST Bedroom pop is an apt description for the quirky, dreamy songs from frontwoman Michelle Zauner. With Japanese Breakfast’s third album, Jubilee, Zauner leaves behind much of the emotion and sadness—stemming from the death of her mother—that were hallmarks of her first two releases. Expect a joyful sonic celebration. UC Theatre, Berkeley, theuctheatre.org.
Beyond the East Bay
There’s a concert for every taste in the Bay Area, with country acts such as Willie Nelson, Lucinda Williams, and the Avett Brothers performing at the Outlaw Music Festival on October 23 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre. If you are feeling romantic, international crooners Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin coheadline a show on November 14 at the SAP Center in San Jose. Or, bring back the beat with new Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees The Go-Go’s when the pioneering all-female band plays the Masonic in San Francisco on December 28. livenation.com.
Film, TV, & Comedy
By Peter Crooks
BRIDGING THE GENERATIONS
BERKELEY ICON RITA MORENO, WHO STARRED IN THE 1961 FILM WEST SIDE STORY, NOW APPEARS IN STEVEN SPIELBERG’S MUCH-ANTICIPATED REMAKE.
Rita Moreno’s career has been one success after another. The Berkeley resident is one of the few performers to win the coveted EGOT—Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards. In December, Moreno will revisit one of her greatest hits when Steven Spielberg’s update of the classic musical West Side Story lands in theaters worldwide.
Inspired by Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story began as a musical on Broadway in 1957, featuring music by Leonard Bernstein and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The 1961 film version was a smash success, winning 10 Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Moreno, who delivered a blazing, passionate performance in the role of Anita.
While West Side Story is one of Moreno’s career highlights, her body of work is wildly diverse. After breaking into Hollywood as a teenager in the early 1950s, Moreno has dazzled the entertainment industry for seven decades, appearing in musicals like Singin’ in the Rain and groundbreaking television series such as HBO’s Oz. She has delighted children with her work on The Electric Company and given dramatic performances in such adult-themed material as Mike Nichols’s film Carnal Knowledge.
Moreno has received countless honors over the years, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the Kennedy Center Honor, and the Peabody Career Achievement Award. She was also the subject of the excellent 2021 documentary Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go For It.
Earlier this year, she presented the Best Picture Oscar to the producers of Nomadland during the Academy Awards. Perhaps next year, she will return to the Oscars with her West Side Story costars—for a second time.
Moreno says she was surprised and flattered by Spielberg’s invitation to appear in the movie. “He told me he wanted me in the movie from the get-go,” Moreno tells Diablo. “He said, ‘You are the bridge to this movie.’”
West Side Story will be released on December 10, the day before Moreno’s 90th birthday.
5 EVENTS NOT TO MISS
By Peter Crooks
Opening 10/1
1. HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA Berkeley native Andy Samberg is back on small screens this season, as he provides a voice for the fourth animated Hotel Transylvania comedy. Samberg costars with Selena Gomez, Steve Buscemi, and David Spade in the family-friendly series of spooky spoofs, set in Dracula’s castle. Samberg also returned for the final season of his TV sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which recently aired on NBC.
Opening 10/8
2. NO TIME TO DIE Local fans of James Bond movies can’t wait for the new film No Time to Die. That’s not just because the film has been delayed repeatedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Bond’s 25th big-screen adventure, East Bay-raised director Cary Joji Fukunaga helmed the action—and the True Detective director is capable of crafting eye-popping action. 007.com.
11/4–11/7
3. DAMON WAYANS JR. The next generation of the remarkably funny Wayans family, Damon Wayans Jr., brings his stand-up act to Pleasanton’s Tommy T’s Comedy Club. Wayans has been seen on the hit sitcoms New Girl and Happy Endings and the R-rated comedy Let’s Be Cops, and provided a voice in the Oscar-winning Disney film Big Hero 6. He got his start in Blankman, which starred and was cowritten by his father, Damon Wayans, back in 1994. tommyts.com.
Opening 10/22 and 12/17
4. DUNE AND SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Oakland-raised Zendaya continues her quest to become Hollywood’s biggest star with two massive blockbusters: On October 22, she’ll be featured in the highly anticipated science- fiction epic Dune, with visionary director Denis Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert’s classic novel. Then, on December 17, Zendaya will reprise her role as M.J. in the Marvel sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. Expect to see Zendaya on the covers of every tabloid magazine in the months to come, as she was recently spotted canoodling with Spider-Man costar Tom Holland.
11/5
5. FINCH East Bay-raised movie star Tom Hanks will be back this fall in the futuristic sci-fi movie Finch. Hanks plays the title character, a scientist who creates a robot to take care of his beloved dog in a post-apocalyptic Earth. Finch will follow the same distribution path as Hanks’s 2020 film, Greyhound, and premiere on Apple TV+. Also, keep an eye out for Hanks at fall Berkeley Rep performances, as the actor recently filmed a video proclaiming his lifelong love for (and season ticket-holder status of) the theater.
Beyond the East Bay
One of Northern California’s top attractions for cinephiles, the Napa Valley Film Festival returns virtually from November 10–14. napavalleyfilmfest .org. Two of the smartest comedians around, Demetri Martin (Oct. 15) and Kathleen Madigan (Dec. 4), will headline Napa’s beautiful Uptown Theatre this season. uptowntheatre napa.com. Rumor has it that the 11th season of the beloved comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm will air in 2021. Fans of the HBO show can see Jeff Garlin live at the San Jose Improv comedy club (Dec. 17–18). improv.com/ sanjose.