Walnut Creek’s Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery boasts agaves, aloes, cacti, and more.

BEST SPOTS TO MEET THE MAKERS

Check out handcrafted items at local markets.

Over the past year, while small businesses have been hit hard, communities have come together to celebrate local entrepreneurs, giving them a chance to shine. Here in the East Bay, artists, craftspeople, and designers have showcased their unique products at open-air markets, much to the delight  of shoppers.

At Walnut Creek’s Makers Market, shop for handcrafted locally made products. 

Walnut Creek’s Makers Market—both a store and monthly market in Broadway Plaza—attracts all kinds of makers with items that  are well designed, sustainable,  and ethically produced. Jewelry,  home goods, apparel, beauty  supplies, candles, and CBD products are just some of the goods that can be found at the store and online. For a larger selection from more than 100 makers, visit the outdoor market, which is free to attend and includes live music and food and drink from the surrounding eateries. makersmarket.us.

On the other side of the Caldecott Tunnel, check out Berkeley’s Fourth Street Maker’s Row, a community marketplace filled with  individual kiosks for small business owners to set up shop. This pop-up design gives visitors the chance to interact with the makers and their products. Come out  every weekend, both Saturday and Sunday. fourthstreetmakersrow.com.

In the Tri-Valley, head to Fortune  Emporium, a downtown Livermore boutique that hosts Batch: A Maker’s Market every third Sunday from May through November on Second Street. In support of the artisan community, Batch features the collections  of more than 30 makers, as well as art  and music. fortuneemporium.com.

Beyond Active

READERS' PICKS

ACTIVEWEAR SHOP

Beyond Active, Danville, shopbeyondactive.com.

Runner-up | Venture Quality Goods, Lafayette, venturegoods.com.

BEAUTY STORE

Remedy + Ritual, Pleasant Hill, theremedyandritual.com.

Runner-up | Mighty Market,  Martinez, mighty.market.

Mike’s Bikes

BICYCLE SHOP

Mike’s Bikes, multiple  locations, mikesbikes.com.

Runner-up | Encina Bicycle Centers, multiple locations, encinabicycle centers.com.

BOOKSTORE

Rakestraw Books, Danville, rakestrawbooks.com.

Runner-up | Bel and Bunna’s Books, Lafayette, belandbunnasbooks.com.

GIFT SHOP

Wish, Walnut Creek,  wishwalnutcreek.com.

Runner-up | Lemon, Danville and Lafayette, lemongiftshop.com.

Heller Jewelers

JEWELRY STORE

Heller Jewelers, San Ramon, hellerjewelers.com.

The magic is in the mix. There’s a special something that makes Heller Jewelers stand out from the rest. Their sensibility for sharing interesting, useful, and beautiful objects paired with warm customer service and unparalleled creativity makes all the difference. –K.K., Sonoma

Runner-up | JBJ Curated Goods, Walnut Creek, jbjshop.com.

Venture Quality Goods

MEN’S CLOTHING STORE

Venture Quality Goods,  Lafayette, venturegoods.com.

Runner-up | Coastal Wilderness, Oakley, coastalwilderness.com.

PLANT NURSERY

Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery, Walnut Creek,ruthbancroftgarden.org.

Runner-up | Orchard Nursery,  Lafayette, orchardnursery.com.

SHOPPING CENTER

Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, broadwayplaza.com.

Runner-up | City Center  Bishop Ranch, San Ramon,  citycenterbishopranch.com.

Sports Basement

SPORTING GOODS STORE

Sports Basement, multiple  locations, sportsbasement.com.

TRAVEL AGENCY

Travel Adventures Unlimited, Walnut Creek, traveladventures​unlimited.com.

Runner-up | All Business Class,  San Ramon, allbusinessclass.com.

WATCHES

Heller Jewelers, San Ramon, hellerjewelers.com.

Runner-up | Davidson and Licht, Walnut Creek, davidsonandlicht .com.

WOMEN’S CLOTHING  BOUTIQUE

Luck, Lafayette,lucklafayette.com.

Runner-up | Bliss Danville, Danville, blissdanville.com.

WINE SHOP

Prima Vini Wine Merchants, Walnut Creek, primavini.com.

Runner-up | Wine Thieves,  Lafayette, winethieves.com.

Vision Dynamics

EYEGLASS STORE

Vision Dynamics, Danville, vision-dynamics.com.

Runner-up | Luminance Vision  Optometry, Lafayette, luminance vision.com.

EDITORS' PICKS

BEST SUSTAINABLE FURNITURE

Bay Area Redwood, San Ramon

Looking for a new coffee table or desk? How about some wood coasters, a charcuterie board, or wine barrels? Visit San Ramon’s City Center Bishop Ranch to view the Bay Area Redwood showroom. The wood used to create the items is locally sourced and repurposed, as the company’s mission is to reclaim urban felled redwood trees and keep them out of landfills. To see the full inventory, make  an appointment to visit the warehouse in  Livermore. bayarearedwood.com.

MOST INSPIRED RETAIL SPACE

Sweet July, Oakland

For chef, author, and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, the phrase “sweet July” comes from “a feeling of happiness,” and is something she hopes will become a movement. Sweet July, her new lifestyle store and café in Uptown Oakland, was launched with the intention of helping others find joy and inspiration. All products—bedding, stationery, kitchenware, beauty products, jewelry, and more—are from Bay Area makers and Black-owned companies, and are high quality and affordable. Charming and aesthetically pleasing, the retail space is the perfect spot to browse or grab a cup of coffee. sweetjuly.com.

Find on-trend footwear at On the Edge in City Center Bishop Ranch.

MOST SENSIBLY STYLISH SHOES

On the Edge Shoes, Danville and San Ramon

A family-run boutique, On the Edge Shoes has it all—boots, sneakers, flats, heels, and sandals—for women, men, and kids.  Situated in both City Center Bishop Ranch and Blackhawk Plaza, these shoe shops carry  a wide variety of trendy and functional brands, including Birkenstock, Free People,  Olukai, and Miz Mooz. Along with superb service, customers can also find accessories  like sunglasses, purses, socks, belts, and  jewelry. shopontheedge.com.

BEST INTERIOR DESIGN SHOP

KM Home, Danville

Kriste Michelini Interiors, an award-winning design firm, opened its storefront in Danville in late 2020. With two decades of design  experience, Kriste Michelini brings her style, knowledge, and passion to all kinds of projects and has fashioned beautiful and original  spaces. Now, she’s created the ultimate  shopping experience filled with classic, contemporary, and inspiring decor and  accessories. The exclusive home goods are  selected from local businesses and  artisans and include art, rugs, pillows,  books, and other items for a variety of  spaces. shopkmhome.com.

MOST EMPOWERING FASHION DESIGNER

Stella Carakasi, Berkeley

One size doesn’t fit all. This is something that Stella Carakasi, the cofounder and creative  director of her eponymous brand and Berkeley  store, is very familiar with. Carakasi  always knew she wanted to be a fashion  designer—but she recognized that the  industry needed to change. So, she set out to make high-quality and luxurious size-inclusive women's clothing, abandoning the plus-size label for an expanded size range. In doing  so, she has embraced different body  types and encouraged women to feel more beautiful, self-confident, and comfortable. stellacarakasi.com.