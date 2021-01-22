Canines on Canvas
Want a permanent way to celebrate your furry friends? Acclaimed Bay Area artist Judy North captures the spirit of her clients’ beloved pets in her exquisite portraits, available by commission. $5,000 for a 22-by-30-inch painting. judynorth.com.
Bag of Joy
Immortalize your child’s artwork on this practical and sturdy cotton tote bag from Cece DuPraz. It comes with colored pencils, a pencil box (with a ruler), paper, and instructions; the finished drawing will then be embroidered onto the tote. Available through Neiman Marcus, in Walnut Creek. $105. neimanmarcus.com.
Custom Wheels
Serious cyclists will delight in a custom-built bike from Berkeley-based Cycle Monkey. Working with top-grade components, these pros can build a bike—such as the rugged Co-Motion Divide with Rohloff Speedhub touring bike pictured here— to your exact specs and taste. Prices begin at about $4,000. cyclemonkey.com.
Letter Perfect
Personalized letterpress stationery and calling cards are always an elegant choice, especially when they’re made by the uber-talented Lisa Willis of Missive, a Pleasant Hill–based design studio. Hand-printed on high-quality cotton paper using vintage presses, Missive’s distinctive stationery starts at $125 for a set of 25 sheets, including envelopes. missivepress.com.
Rare Jewels
Are you coveting a one-of-a-kind, statement- making piece of jewelry (such as the diamond ring and wedding band pictured here, which were made from family heirlooms)? If so, designer Saara Reidsema—a third-generation bench jeweler—has the expertise and creative vision to help you realize anything on your jewelry wish list. Prices vary. sr66sf.com.
Signature Scents
For the ultimate individualized gift, look no further than Aftelier in Berkeley, where veteran perfumer Mandy Aftel custom blends luxurious botanical fragrances. $2,200 for a one-fourth ounce solid perfume in a sterling silver case, a one-fourth ounce liquid perfume in a French flacon, and one ounce eau de parfum spray. aftelier.com.