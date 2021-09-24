DM2110_036_DIG1.png
Sleepy Time

Dr. Kerklaan  Therapeutics is a Berkeley-based  company that carries a range of topical cannabinoid products that address pain, sleeplessness, PMS, and other  wellness concerns.  Dr. Kerklaan’s Natural  CBD Sleep Cream, which also contains lavender, citrus, and melatonin, is designed to promote relaxation  at bedtime. $40,  drkerklaan.com.

Pampered Pets

Does your dog suffer from separation anxiety or other stress-induced behaviors? If so, try Mezza Luna Pet Tincture, made from premium- grade hemp extract. Adding just a few drops to your pet’s food (the recommended amount varies based on the animal’s body weight) will help calm him or her down. Available in 250 or 500  milligrams of CBD. $35 to $60, mezzalunacbd.com.

The Eyes Have It

Moisturize and de-puff the delicate skin  around your eyes with Green Bee Botanicals’s Brightening Eye Cream, which is formulated  with antioxidants, THC, CBD, and healing calendula. Available at Velvet, a comprehensive and knowledgeably curated dispensary in Martinez. $15, go-velvet.com.

Balm for the Body

Fremont-based Yuzu Soap, which specializes in handcrafted bath and beauty products, offers a collection of CBD body-care topicals. One of the company’s signature items is a luxurious body butter that is infused with hemp-derived CBD and comes in three fragrances: eucalyptus mint, lavender sage, and  Japanese yuzu. $36, yuzusoap.com.

Get Glowing

Undefined, a skincare  company with roots in the East Bay, has created a line  of CBD-infused products  that tackle common problems like fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin. The company’s Indigo Rose Glow Gelée firming serum draws upon CBD’s antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties to achieve maximal results. $36, undefinedco.com.

Soak It Up

A restorative soak in CBD-infused bath salts can help soothe body and mind, alleviating inflammation and promoting relaxation. East Bay company Om Wellness has created a line of fragrant (and fragrance-free) Epsom  salts containing rose geranium, lavender, lemon, ginger, eucalyptus, and more. $12, om-wellness.com.