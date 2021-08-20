Paco Rabanne gold pleated dress, $690; Piferi Fantasia metallic vegan leather socquette sandals, $850, at Neiman Marcus; Bottega Veneta point bag in peachy shell, $6,150, at Nordstrom; Gabriella Kiss 14/18-karat cushion-cut faceted green amethyst earrings, $1,600, at Metier; Pomellato 18-karat rose gold Fantina bracelet, $8,800, at Heller Jewelers; Dorian Webb emerald X ring, $5,995.
Area crystal-trim knit midi dress, $680, at McMullen; Bottega Veneta sparkle stretch sandals, $1,390; HJ Collection 14-karat white gold inside/outside diamond hoop earrings, $12,300, at Heller Jewelers; HJ Estate Collection platinum fashion ring with round diamond center and baguettes, $17,500, at Heller Jewelers.
Christopher John Rogers button-up shirt, $650, at McMullen; Christopher John Rogers pleated skirt, $995, at McMullen; Bottega Veneta sparkle stretch sandals, $1,390; Roberto Coin Cento Dolce drop earrings, $8,900, at Heller Jewelers; Pomellato 18-karat rose gold fashion rings: London blue topaz and diamonds, $6,750, and amethyst, $2,350, at Heller Jewelers.
Lanvin printed short-sleeve silk dress, $2,990; Christian Louboutin Ruban mock-croc stiletto sandals, $845, at Neiman Marcus; Bottega Veneta leather belt, $950, at Nordstrom; Gucci Diana small tote bag, $3,100, at Gucci; Harwell Godfrey 18-karat blackened diamond talisman huggie hoops, $8,500, at Metier; Tiffany and Co. Hardwear link bracelet in 18-karat gold, $5,400, at Tiffany and Co.; antique Victorian 14-karat gold and platinum set diamond horseshoe ring, $1,750, at Metier.
Staud Hyacinth tiered patchwork maxi dress, $395, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Tiffany and Co. Hardwear graduated link necklace in 18-karat gold, $12,800, at Tiffany and Co.;Stephanie Windsor 14-karat oval chain, $1,000, at Metier; antique Victorian 15-karat gold, silver, and diamond star pendant, $6,800, at Metier; Pomellato 18-karat rose gold Fantina bracelet, $8,800, at Heller Jewelers.
This fall, fashion is having a showstopping moment, with attention paid to every glitzy detail. And we’re ready for it. After too much time at home, we want to get glammed up and turn heads again. And what better place to see and be seen than Oakland’s magnificent Paramount Theatre? The art deco palace served as the perfect location to show off the season’s best looks.
Photography by Katie Lovecraft // Styled by Jeneffer Jones Punjani // Hair & Makeup by Diane Catorc // Model Michelle Leon
The magnificent Paramount Theatre—the setting for this month’s fashion feature—is an art deco jewel in the heart of Oakland’s vibrant downtown. It originally opened in 1931 as a movie palace, with room to seat more than 3,000 people in its gilded auditorium. Over the years, it has gone through various renovations and reinventions, evolving into a world-class multidisciplinary arts venue. Yet throughout its long history, the Paramount’s mission to dazzle, entertain, and delight has always remained intact.
Today, the Paramount is the home of the Oakland Symphony and the Oakland Ballet; it also hosts concerts, comedy shows, dance performances, theater, special events, and film screenings. The historic theater continues to play a vital role in the community, and it served as the ideal location to showcase the season’s glamorous looks. To learn more, visit paramounttheatre.com.
