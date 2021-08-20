DM2109_057_MOD3.png

Paco Rabanne gold pleated dress, $690; Piferi Fantasia metallic vegan leather socquette sandals, $850, at Neiman Marcus; Bottega Veneta point bag in peachy shell, $6,150, at Nordstrom; Gabriella Kiss 14/18-karat cushion-cut faceted green amethyst earrings, $1,600, at Metier; Pomellato 18-karat rose gold Fantina bracelet, $8,800, at Heller Jewelers; Dorian Webb emerald X ring, $5,995. 
La Double J skinny jersey turtleneck, $235; Proenza Schouler fringe knit skirt, $1,390, at McMullen; Bottega Veneta brown leather heels, $1,850; Bottega Veneta Intrecciato leather belt, $580, at Nordstrom; Pomellato 18-karat rose gold Brera earrings, $6,050, at Heller Jewelers; antique 1920’s 14-karat gold and enamel garnet ring, $3,000, at Metier.
Area crystal-trim knit midi dress, $680, at McMullen; Bottega Veneta sparkle stretch sandals, $1,390; HJ Collection 14-karat white gold inside/outside diamond hoop earrings, $12,300, at Heller Jewelers; HJ Estate Collection platinum fashion ring with round diamond center and baguettes, $17,500, at Heller Jewelers. 
Christopher John Rogers button-up shirt, $650, at McMullen; Christopher John Rogers pleated skirt, $995, at McMullen; Bottega Veneta sparkle stretch sandals, $1,390; Roberto Coin Cento Dolce drop earrings, $8,900, at Heller Jewelers; Pomellato 18-karat rose gold fashion rings: London blue topaz and diamonds, $6,750, and amethyst, $2,350, at Heller Jewelers.
Tove Demy gathered silk midi dress, $850, at McMullen; Piferi Fantasia metallic vegan leather socquette sandals, $850, at Neiman Marcus; Lele Sadoughi silk leopard-print headband, $38; antique Victorian nine-karat ruby snake earrings, $1,790, at Metier; Dorian Webb argentium silver brushed silver cuff with interlocking cubic zirconium rings, $1,200; Dorian Webb interlocking rings, $325. 
Khaite Katerina strapless top with detachable sleeves, $1,180, at McMullen; Chloe front-pleat wide-leg wool pants, $1,350, at Nordstrom; Dorian Webb emerald quartz, green quartz, blue quartz four-tier earrings, $900; tennis choker necklace, $11,670, at Heller Jewelers; Marla Aaron silver heavy curb chain with yellow gold loops, $435, at Metier; Marla Aaron 14-karat yellow gold allstone diamond chubby baby lock, $6,750, at Metier; the Catherine cuff 14-karat rose gold double-row diamond cuff, $11,995, at Heller Jewelers; the Catherine cuff 14-karat white gold single-row diamond cuff, $16,880, at Heller Jewelers.
Lanvin printed short-sleeve silk dress, $2,990; Christian Louboutin Ruban mock-croc stiletto sandals, $845, at Neiman Marcus; Bottega Veneta leather belt, $950, at Nordstrom; Gucci Diana small tote bag, $3,100, at Gucci; Harwell Godfrey 18-karat blackened diamond talisman huggie hoops, $8,500, at Metier; Tiffany and Co. Hardwear link bracelet in 18-karat gold, $5,400, at Tiffany and Co.; antique Victorian 14-karat gold and platinum set diamond horseshoe ring, $1,750, at Metier.
A.L.C. Winnie crop knit camisole, $215, at Nordstrom; 3.1 Phillip Lim embellished cuff trousers, $850, at Neiman Marcus; Ulla Johnson Emmy gathered-shoulder cardigan, $495, at Nordstrom; the Attico Venus violet slingback pumps, $720; Hearts on Fire aerial diamond ear vine earrings in 18-karat white gold, $6,900, at Heller Jewelers; Stephanie Windsor 14-karat oval chain, $1,000, at Metier; Harwell Godfrey foundation necklace with solid hexagon, $2,350, at Metier; Harwell Godfrey 18-karat blue/white opal inlay and diamond Amina pendant, $3,300, at Metier; Kyoto Tango colorblock bracelets, $85 each, at McMullen.
Galvan Nyx cropped stretch-knit top, $395; Akira Naka Yuliya dot print midi skirt, $874, at McMullen; Alexander McQueen embroidered leaf crepe jacket, $3,340; Stems micro fishnet sneaker socks, $15; Giuseppe Zanotti Alien sandal heels, $725; HJ Collection 14-karat white gold inside/outside diamond hoop earrings, $12,300, at Heller Jewelers; HJ Collection 14-karat white gold diamond pave bracelet, $8,800, at Heller Jewelers; Hearts on Fire 18-karat white gold diamond fashion ring, $7,250, at Heller Jewelers; HJ Estate Collection platinum fashion ring with round diamond center and baguettes, $17,500, at Heller Jewelers. 
Staud Hyacinth tiered patchwork maxi dress, $395, at Saks Fifth Avenue; Tiffany and Co. Hardwear graduated link necklace in 18-karat gold, $12,800, at Tiffany and Co.; Stephanie Windsor 14-karat oval chain, $1,000, at Metier; antique Victorian 15-karat gold, silver, and diamond star pendant, $6,800, at Metier; Pomellato 18-karat rose gold Fantina bracelet, $8,800, at Heller Jewelers. 

An Art Deco Treasure

The magnificent Paramount Theatre—the setting for this month’s fashion feature—is an art deco jewel in the heart of Oakland’s vibrant downtown. It originally opened in 1931 as a movie palace, with room to seat more than 3,000 people in its gilded auditorium. Over the years, it has gone through various renovations and reinventions, evolving into a world-class multidisciplinary arts venue. Yet throughout its long history, the Paramount’s mission to dazzle, entertain, and delight has always  remained intact.

Today, the Paramount is  the home of the Oakland  Symphony and the Oakland Ballet; it also hosts concerts, comedy shows, dance performances, theater, special events, and film screenings. The historic theater continues to play a vital role in the community, and it served as the ideal location to showcase the season’s glamorous looks. To learn more, visit paramounttheatre.com.

Where to Shop

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN: alexandermcqueen.com

BOTTEGA VENETA: bottegaveneta.com

DORIAN WEBB: dorianwebb.com.

GUCCI: 240 Stockton St., San Francisco, gucci.com.

GIUSEPPE ZANOTTI: giuseppezanotti.com

HELLER JEWELERS: 2005 Crow Canyon Pl., Ste. 168, San Ramon, hellerjewelers.com.

LA DOUBLE J: ladoublej.com

LANVIN: lanvin.com

LELE SADOUGHI: lelesadoughi.com

MCMULLEN: 2257 Broadway, Oakland, shopmcmullen.com.

METIER: 546 Laguna St., San Francisco, metiersf.com.

NEIMAN MARCUS: 150 Stockton St., San Francisco, neimanmarcus.com.

NORDSTROM: 865 Market St., San Francisco; 1200 Broadway Plaza, Walnut Creek, nordstrom.com.

PACO RABANNE: pacorabanne.com

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE: 384 Post St., San Francisco, saksfifthavenue.com.

TIFFANY AND CO.: 1119 S Main St., Walnut Creek, tiffany.com.