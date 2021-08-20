DM2109_023_DIG1.png

Bamboo Beauty

Found in a flea market in Lyon, France, this vintage mirror is made of wood carved to  resemble bamboo poles. Its appealing lines make it a good complement for almost any design aesthetic, from earthy and rustic to sleek and modern. Available at Concord’s Elsie Green, which specializes in one-off treasures from around the world. $695, elsiegreen.com.

Natural Elegance

Deborah Childress of San Rafael–based BlindSpot Mirrors handcrafts frames that draw upon  botanical or geometric designs. The Gingko Leaf mirror, shown here in ebony and gold, is a stunning example of her craftsmanship. BlindSpot mirrors are sold locally at the Gardener, in Berkeley. Prices vary, blindspotmirrors.net, thegardener.com.

With a Twist

Oakland artist Jamie  Vaida creates exquisite architectural elements  and decorative pieces  out of a variety of metals, using organic forms as  his inspiration. His work  is customized for each environment, such as  this hand-hammered steel mirror—which evokes twisting vines on a trellis—designed for a client’s powder room. Prices vary, jamievaida.com.

Well Rounded

The Toledo steel mirror  is refreshingly simple and unadorned—adding copious light and a sense of window- like depth to any room.  Available in three sizes (with 24-, 36-, and 48-inch diameters), the mirror is an exclusive design by Sobu,  an Oakland-based home furnishings store. From  $498, sobusobu.com.

Ravishing Rattan

The distinctive  Adeera mirror is fabricated with dense layers of hand-looped natural rattan surrounding circular glass. At 44 inches in diameter, the mirror is sure to make an eye-catching addition to any wall. Available at Indigo and Poppy, in Lafayette. $1,850, indigoandpoppy.com.