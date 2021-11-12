Connecting the Dots
Serve up your craft cocktails in style on aesthetically pleasing geometric trays by Ethnicraft. Oakland home design store Sobu was one of the first retailers in the country to carry a selection of refined pieces by the Belgium-based company, and these sophisticated silk-screened and hand-painted wooden trays will elevate any gathering. Available in a range of styles, colors, and sizes. $108–$449, sobusobu.com.
Floral Note
Berkeley fashion designer Erica Tanov has always found inspiration in nature—as exhibited in her chic womenswear and her line of home goods. This cotton poplin tablecloth in dove and chocolate comes in a charming Botanicus print (the coordinating napkins are sold separately). $188, ericatanov.com.
Pour Form
The eye-catching tones of these glass decanters—McMullen in Oakland carries them in lavender, mint green, rose, and amber smoke—beautifully complement their sleek shapes. Hand-blown by artisans in Poland, the Estelle Vogue decanter makes an exquisite home for your finest libations. $185, shopmcmullen.com.
Clay Dreamer
San Francisco’s acclaimed Heath Ceramics pays tribute to founder Edith Heath (see page 13 for more) and the city’s trademark vapor with its tall vase in fog and tangerine. The vessel is part of the Design Series 2 and an expansion of Heath’s classic bud vase. Measuring more than 10 inches high, it’s a sturdy and graceful receptacle for hostess flowers. $325, heathceramics.com.
Glow Piece
This origami-influenced solar lantern will shed a spectrum of beautiful light on your meal. Made of recyclable PET sailcloth, the QWNN light is a stunning centerpiece that doubles as a power bank—though you might want to suggest your guests keep their mobile devices off the table. $110, museumstore.sfmoma.org.
Circle of Life
Go green with a vibrant living wreath made of fresh bromeliad, succulents, and airplants from Urban Garden Studio. The Danville company specializes in rustic decor and living wall art, and will work with customers to realize their own unique visions. $70, urbangardenstudio.com.