For Kids:
Sparkling Night
Garden of D’Lights is a can’t-miss event at Walnut Creek’s Ruth Bancroft Garden and Nursery every year. Kids are sure to love the glittering lights and laser display set across the 3.5 acres of succulents and cacti. $12–24, ruthbancroftgarden.org.
Sweet Dreams
These comfy pajamas, which received a nod from the National Parenting Product Awards this year, are perfect for the holiday season. The gender-neutral sets are made by Oakland-based Mightly, which offers a variety of organic cotton must-haves. $30, mightly.com.
Shining Bright
Youngsters will have a one-of-a-kind way to express themselves with the Make Your Own Neon Effect Sign from Fizz Creations. Available in different colors, the long and flexible light-up string can be twisted into words or shapes and then hung on the wall with fixing wire. Sold at Walnut Creek’s Wish boutique. $23, wishwalnutcreek.com.
A Family Affair
Bridge generational divides with the Mind the Gap trivia game. Players of every age can collaborate to answer entertainment, news, and linguistic questions from across the decades, making it the perfect choice for family game nights. Available at Five Little Monkeys, which has outposts in Berkeley, Albany, and Walnut Creek. $30, 5littlemonkeys.com.
Artistic Expressions
With this art set from SFMOMA, every child can discover his or her inner Picasso, exploring the possibilities of vibrant colors. The collection includes a paintbrush, a palette, and a dozen watercolor cakes; 10 oil pastels; and 24 colored pencils with a sharpener, all in a convenient wooden box with a handle. $30, museumstore.sfmoma.org.
For Her:
Making Waves
We could all use the chance to escape daily stress and a nagging to-do list with a self-care trip to Honey and Comb Studio in Walnut Creek. A blowout will have you looking and feeling your best in no time. The studio offers a full-service menu (think a restorative spray treatment, a scalp massage, or hair coloring), as well as a variety of products for purchase. $50 per blowout, honeyandcombstudio.com.
Find Your North Star
Looking for a new direction? The Traveler pendant evokes a glittering compass, with a malachite center set in 14-karat yellow gold and diamond and lapis accents. Shown here with the gold and diamond Athena necklace. Sold at JBJ Curated Goods in Walnut Creek. Pendant, $1,398; necklace, from $1,100; jbjshop.com.
Espresso Time
Kick-start your morning routine with the perfect cup of coffee, courtesy of Ayesha Curry. The East Bay entrepreneur and lifestyle guru offers a monthly subscription service for her specially blended coffee; each delivery comes with an exclusive recipe. Available through her Oakland-based flagship store, Sweet July. From $30 per month, sweetjuly.com.
Raise a Glass
The Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Coupe Set is hand-blown by Polish glass artists, and ideal for a night in with friends and family. The six-piece collection comes in a range of shades, including lavender, amethyst, and amber smoke. Available at McMullen in Oakland. $195, shopmcmullen.com.
Chic Jewelry Case
Keep your valuable accessories secure and organized in this handsome travel jewelry case from San Francisco’s Cuyana. Made of Italian pebbled leather and suede, it is small enough to fit into any overnight bag. The interior is designed to accommodate rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. $85, cuyana.com.
Luxe Loungewear
The best loungewear combines style and comfort, and these mix-and-match cashmere pieces from White and Warren are perfect for looking pulled together while relaxing at home. Available at Danville’s Flaunt Boutique. Cashmere long robe, $498; cashmere camisole, $175; cashmere tap short, $275; cashmere color block socks, $65, shopflaunt.com.
For Him:
Oenophile’s Delight
Members of the wine club at Danville’s the Find receive exclusive access to limited-release bottles from California’s Wine Country. In addition to the four, eight, or 12 bottles arriving on your doorstep every two months, you’ll also have discounts on other purchases, invitations to member festivities, and more. Starts at $200 per shipment, thefinddanville.com.
Listen Up
With Apple’s AirPods Max, listen to iconic albums and gripping podcasts on the go. The wireless headphones, available in five colors, are designed with the most of-the-moment technological advancements, leading to a comfortable fit, theater-quality sound, and noise cancellation capabilities. With the Digital Crown feature, you can adjust the volume, take calls, and more, without even having to reach for your device. Available at the Apple Store in Walnut Creek. $549, apple.com.
Cozy Slippers
The Olukai Moloa slippers, made of shearling and leather, are just the answer for cold winter mornings. Combining sturdy arch support, quality craftsmanship, and timeless style, the slippers make a perfect holiday gift. Available at Lafayette’s Venture Quality Goods. $120, venturegoods.com.
Cutting Edge
The William Henry C19 Spruce pocketknife includes a damascus steel blade comprised of 300-plus metal layers. The titanium frame, white topaz–enhanced thumb stud, and blue spruce pinecone inlay make this an elegant—and covetable—accessory. Available at Heller Jewelers in San Ramon. $1,050, hellerjewelers.com.
Time Keeper
The classic Santos de Cartier watches date back to the early 1900s, and originally served as timepieces for aviators. Available at Heller Jewelers in San Ramon, the Santos comes in a range of sizes and finishes, with options for leather or metal wristbands. Prices vary; the model pictured here is $7,450, hellerjewelers.com.
Fit for a King
The James robe from San Francisco–based Omáge is made of biodegradable Lyocell and is adorned with French seams, a belt, and convenient side pockets. The classic shawl-collared robe, which comes in admiral blue, is also hypoallergenic and helps regulate body temperature. (For his-and-her gifts, be sure to check out Omáge’s collection of luxurious robes for women.) $290, omagesf.com.