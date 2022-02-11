When Scott Denison talks about his love of directing A Christmas Carol, the final production at Walnut Creek’s Lesher Center for the Arts each year, he evokes the enthusiasm of a much younger man, someone in their early years in the theater game. The Lesher Center general manager, who is six-foot-six and often wears a Mickey Mouse polo shirt, raves about the special effects he has created for the Dickens classic. “I love to make it snow at the Lesher Center!” he says.
Denison—who grew up in Walnut Creek and attended Las Lomas High School and Diablo Valley College before earning a theater arts degree from San Francisco State University—has spent the past 50-plus years in local theater. He started his career in the 1970s at the former home of Walnut Creek’s Center Repertory Theatre, a refurbished walnut warehouse located at the intersection of Locust Street and Civic Drive that was affectionately known as “the Nuthouse.” In 1990, he oversaw the opening of the state-of-the-art Lesher Center for the Arts, where he has been general manager until his retirement in late December. Throughout his impressive tenure, Denison has overseen countless innovations, making the Lesher Center one of the artistic treasures of Contra Costa County.
Diablo caught up with Denison to talk about his love of all things theater and his many memories as a major player in the Walnut Creek arts scene.
Did you always want to pursue a career in theater?
I thought I was going to be a lawyer when I was in high school. But I took theater courses in producing and directing while studying at San Francisco State, and I was building scenery and creating lighting for shows.
[In Walnut Creek], I created the Fantasy Forum Actors Ensemble in 1970 and got a job as a carpenter for Civic Arts Rep. Building scenery and being a technician was valuable work in the theater. After that, I never looked back, and I spent 30 years running one of the county jewels: the Lesher Center for the Arts. I’ve loved every second of it.
What do you love about live theater?
What strikes me, even today, is that it is a shared experience with the audience and the performers. The audience begins to breathe with the actors onstage. I always tell my cast during the final rehearsal, “We will be adding a new cast member, the audience. They will laugh with us and breathe with us.”
What have been the most successful shows at the Lesher Center?
I loved doing Les Misérables, and I would do it again in a second. A Christmas Carol, of course. Musicals like Pump Boys and Dinettes and Forever Plaid were huge, as well as mysteries like Sleuth and Deathtrap.
Do you have special memories from any performances?
One comes to mind. Early in Fantasy Forum history we did The Wizard of Oz, and Jack Haley, who played the Tin Man in the movie, was in the audience. There was a part of the show where the audience stands up and takes the part of the scary trees in the forest. I remember seeing Jack Haley standing up and playing a scary tree.
You’ve met a lot of celebrities who have come through the Lesher Center. Are there any that stand out?
I met Spock! I loved Star Trek, and Leonard Nimoy came to lecture. He was a really nice guy. He was thankful to be here, to be in the business.
Through the Lesher Speakers Series and the Animal Rescue Foundation’s [ARF] Stars to the Rescue concerts, I’ve met everyone from Maya Angelou and Laura Bush to Jay Leno and Sammy Hagar. I got to talk baseball with Billy Beane and the Moneyball guys. Oh, I realized that [former FBI director] James Comey is taller than me by two inches.
How creative did you get to be about what events and shows could come to the Lesher Center?
Completely creative. A good example was Tony La Russa’s ARF Stars to the Rescue concerts, which were brainstormed during an afternoon A’s game at the Oakland Coliseum. ARF was still in its infancy, and Tony [then the A’s manager] gave me tickets right by the dugout. Every half inning he’d come over, and we discussed how we could create a new event like the Shellie Awards [which honor achievements in the local performing arts]. It started so easily and creatively, and then I remember Chris Isaak at sound check for the first concert. He was raving about the acoustics in the Lesher’s Hofmann Theatre.
What are some of the more unusual events you oversaw?
Newt Gingrich was Speaker of the House and came here to speak and we had death threats. I showed Walnut Creek police the route Gingrich would take through the venue.
I produced and directed two funerals, for [newspaper publisher and philanthropist] Dean Lesher and later [his wife] Margaret Lesher. Margaret told me that for Dean’s funeral I needed to get two people to be there—Rosey Grier to be the minister and the governor. I had no idea how to get the governor to come, but I made some calls, and sure enough [Pete Wilson] came.
When Margaret Lesher [died], her daughters came to me about producing her funeral at the Lesher Center. I loved the Leshers—they were so nice and embraced me when I was a very young guy.
You’re married to Kerri Shawn, one of the top actors to perform at the Lesher Center. What can you share about your relationship?
We have been married 46 years. We met at DVC. In 1975, I asked her on a date to see Twelfth Night—she reminds me that she sat through the first act by herself because I had to work in the ticket office. I asked her to marry me at the San Francisco Zoo in front of the giraffes, because I’m six-foot-six and she’s five-foot-four. We were married on September 7, 1975, because there was no show at the Nuthouse that night.
What do you like to do when you’re not working?
We love to travel. We’ve been to Venice, Turkey, the Mediterranean, Barcelona.
Kerri played the lead in Shirley Valentine four or five times, and I took her to Mykonos, so we ate at the restaurant where Shirley worked and swam in the sea.
London is unprecedented as a theater destination. And we loved Ireland and Scotland. In 2023, we are going to Norway to see the Northern Lights.
Why did you decide to retire?
We were doing upward of 850 performances per year and have been the economic driver for downtown Walnut Creek for years. Then COVID-19 happened, and my priorities changed, I think. My goal became to get every technician back, every ticket agent back, everybody who has worked here to come back. I’ve done that, and now everybody is back who wants to come back and perhaps they can bring in some new blood as well.
I should say, I’m not moving to the moon. If anyone has a question, I’m just seven numbers away on the phone.