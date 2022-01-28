Charlie Chaplin is of course instantly recognizable to film buffs, particularly as his character the Tramp, but fewer moviegoers know that the comedic genius made several of his first movies in the East Bay—in the Niles district of Fremont—in the early 1900s. On February 19, the Oakland Symphony and the San Francisco Silent Film Festival will join forces for a showing of Chaplin’s City Lights (1931) at Paramount Theatre, with the orchestra performing a live rendition of the Chaplin-composed score.
“The Oakland Symphony has partnered with the San Francisco Silent Film Festival many times over the years,” says Oakland Symphony executive director Mieko Hatano. “When you’re immersed in film, but have a live score in front of you, there’s an extra layer of being in the present moment, whisked away into a story.”
The continuing relationship between the two organizations was a favorite of renowned Oakland Symphony conductor and music director Michael Morgan, who passed away last August. The screening and performance will be the first for the festival in a few years, and Timothy Brock, an expert in Chaplin’s compositions, will lead the symphony as conductor.
The City Lights event is part of a larger season of musical programming that pays tribute to Morgan, including the latest installment of the symphony’s Playlist series, featuring Emmy winner Debbie Allen of Fame and Grey’s Anatomy, on February 12. At each Playlist concert, the symphony performs songs of the honoree’s choosing that have personal resonance, and each piece is introduced by that high-profile local or national individual. The symphony has retained much of Morgan’s vision for the season and invited friends and colleagues of his who represent his commitment to conduct the musicians.
“[Morgan] had this way of connecting with people and making them feel like he was speaking directly to them,” says Hatano. “Our symphony is dedicated to the legacy that he left and having it be a living legacy through our institution.” oaklandsymphony.org.