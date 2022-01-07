In the late 1800s, a man leaves New Bedford, Massachusetts, on a whaling boat, his watchful elder brother beside him. Thus begins Swept Away, Berkeley Repertory Theatre’s latest musical, a global debut slated to run at Peet’s Theatre from January 9 through March 6.
The show unites Tony Award recipient John Logan, who also penned the scripts for films Gladiator and Skyfall, and director Michael Mayer, a Tony awardee known for his production of Green Day’s American Idiot over a decade ago at Berkeley Rep. Much like that 2009 megahit, Swept Away is deeply rooted in its music, this time from the Avett Brothers and, chiefly, their album Mignonette. Even though the production was postponed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most of the team has stayed with the project.
As Swept Away progresses, the siblings find themselves, along with the vessel’s captain and mate, the only sailors to make it through a shipwreck. “The questions that emerge are: How far will you go to protect your family? To save yourself? Where do you find your humanity in the face of terrible tragedy?” says Johanna Pfaelzer, Berkeley Rep’s artistic director. “Where do you seek salvation? How do you live with the choices that you make in the most challenging moments that you face?”
Swept Away draws power from its story-driven songs, which provide the show with a potent emotional impact. “What [Mayer] saw so brilliantly in American Idiot was the way in which Green Day and Billie Joe Armstrong were using the song and album format as both short- and long-form narrative, and I think he saw the same thing with the Avetts—those guys really know how to tell a great story,” says Pfaelzer. “[Berkeley] is an amazing music town. People here are passionately committed to the kind of storytelling that happens in music.
"We look to the great storytellers of the theater as the people who help us breach our own sense of isolation," Pfaelzer adds. "Theater is uniquely suited to help us come back together, to help us have these moments of shared humanity."