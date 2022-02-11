These days it seems like everyone in the East Bay has a side gig selling their own soup, sausage, or hot sauce. So receiving an endorsement from a household name can make all the difference in the world for fledgling foodie entrepreneurs. Just ask Lucky Dog’s Scott Zalkind, who said the impact of his Hayward-based hot sauce company’s being featured on popular celebrity video series Hot Ones was “literally life-changing,” particularly for helping to weather a severe downturn in business during the pandemic.

“[The pandemic] was devastating—so much of the momentum I’d built over eight years prior felt like it was grinding to a halt,” he says. “It’s not an exaggeration to say that if it weren’t for Hot Ones, both the exposure and their massive subscription orders, I’m not sure I’d have been able to survive.”

Check out these five local food businesses that have benefited from a celebrity shout-out.

Company: Lucky Dog

Celebs:  Trevor Noah (and others)

Scott Zalkind takes his hot sauce seriously, having built a cult following for his line of complex flavors featuring ingredients such as pineapple, beer, and,  of course, roasted chilies. But  in such a hotly competitive industry, receiving celebrity shout-outs on First We Feast’s Hot Ones—a video series  in which celebrities are  interviewed while sampling  hot sauces—made an outsize impact. Comedy Central’s  Trevor Noah noted that  Zalkind’s Year of the Dog  Thai chili pineapple hot sauce “danced across his tongue  like Fred Astaire,” while Adam Devine, Jay Pharoah, Kumail  Nanjiani, Halle Berry, and the Jonas Brothers also gave props to  Lucky Dog.

Company: Justin Kinder of Kinder’s Meats, Deli, and BBQ

Celeb: E-40

Renowned rapper and  Blackhawk resident Earl  “E-40” Stevens joined forces with Justin Kinder of Concord- based Kinder’s, another East Bay staple, for his own signature line of sausages and burritos dubbed “Goon with the Spoon.” The 54-year-old hip-hop artist commemorated the release—which includes items such as teriyaki pineapple and Philly cheesesteak chicken sausages—in an Instagram video, donning an apron and chef’s hat. I think we can all “stand on that.”

Company: Truffle Shuffle

Celeb: Snoop Dogg

Truffle Shuffle already had luxe appeal—after all, its founders sell gourmet truffles and are alums of acclaimed restaurant the French Laundry. But the  Oakland-based  operation rocketed into the public consciousness courtesy of a pandemic pivot to online cooking classes and one particularly (ahem) dope guest instructor. That would be gangster rap icon Snoop Dogg, who made a cameo during a class on making wild mushroom fettuccine alfredo. Unsurprisingly, given The Chronic collaborator’s party-loving history, Snoop helped decide the winner of  the rolling competition (pasta rolling, that is) and supplied a “Salty Dogg” mixer for viewers  to make his trademark gin  and juice.

Company: Elegant Brie

Celeb: Oprah

It’s perhaps the mother of all  celebrity bumps for your product to show up  on Oprah  Winfrey’s annual list of preferred gifts. Last year, Pleasanton’s Elegant Brie received a coveted place on “Oprah’s Favorite Things,” as the talk show legend shouted out sisters Leslie Bowers and Linda Olander’s pastry-wrapped baked brie that’s been a special event crowd-pleaser locally for a dozen years. The so-called “Queen of All Media” didn’t  hold anything back with her  effusive praise: “I have one word for you: Yum.”

Ayesha and Steph Curry are teaming up with Tee Tran and his Monster Pho.

Company: Monster Pho

Celebs: Steph and Ayesha Curry

Diablo profiled Tee Tran and  the admirable steps the owner  of Monster Pho had taken—from giving away free produce at his Oakland restaurant to providing meals to first responders—during the pandemic. We’re  not ashamed to admit our  bump pales in comparison to  the one provided by Warriors  all-world sharpshooter Steph Curry and his entrepreneurial wife, Ayesha, who surprised Tran with a $25,000 check  last year on Tamron Hall.  Even more valuable were Steph’s heartfelt words describing the hardworking restaurateur he met through the Currys’ Eat. Learn. Play. nonprofit: “He hits the ground every morning with gratitude and finds a way to keep pushing. And I love that spirit. It’s something I want to embody  as well.”