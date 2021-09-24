As a Little Leaguer in Pleasanton, Brandon Crawford dreamed of taking the field as a member of the San Francisco Giants. That dream came true in spectacular fashion when the Giants drafted him out of college in 2008. In 2011, Crawford made his Major League debut and hit a grand slam in his first game, and then went on to be a key contributor to the team’s World Series championship seasons in 2012 and 2014. This year has been one of the shortstop’s best yet, and he earned a spot in the All-Star Game in July. Diablo met up with Crawford at Oracle Park to chat about his remarkable career.
Q: Your life in baseball feels like it could be a movie: a kid grows up loving the Giants, then gets to play for the team. Do you have any childhood memories that stand out?
A: I came to a lot of Giants games during childhood, so it is difficult to pick out just one memory. We had season tickets, so I came to a game whenever possible. It was such a nice part of my family’s life. There are so many times here at the ballpark when I see a young fan in the stands or asking for an autograph, and it takes me back to that feeling I had as a kid.
Q: The Giants have had a fantastic season this year. What has been the team’s secret to success?
A: We have done a good job this year by not focusing on who is in the other dugout but just doing everything we can to contribute in any way that day. That approach has worked, and it seems to surprise people because no one expected that we would have the best record in baseball at this point in the season.
Q: During the season, how do you spend a day off with your wife and four children, and what do you look forward to in the off-season?
A: My ideal day off is probably different than anyone else’s, because I prefer to stay home and do nothing. We take the kids to parks and go out to eat. We went to Six Flags [in Vallejo] on our last day off, which was fun. During the off-season, I like being able to just relax and do day-to-day things with the kids. It sounds boring, but taking them to school or being there for a sports practice is extra special.
Q: There are so many fans who wear Giants jerseys with your name and number. Is it flattering to see them wearing your shirt?
A: You never get completely used to it, because I still notice those jerseys around the park. It’s really cool to see them and think about when I was a kid, getting a favorite player’s jersey. To do what I always wanted to do—and to do it in my hometown—is a dream come true.