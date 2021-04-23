Cherilyn Parsons is the founder and executive director of the Bay Area Book Festival, now in its seventh year. For the second year in a row, the event will be held virtually, with a lineup of top authors and literary discussions taking place May 1–9 (visit baybookfest.org for more info). Here, Parsons shares her thoughts on why the festival resonates, the importance of literary community, and the power of poetry.
Q: Why did you start the Bay Area Book Festival?
A: I grew up in Southern California, in a place that was not as culturally rich as the Bay Area, and I just read and read. Books showed me the world, and all year I’d look forward to the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. But when I moved to the Bay Area over 10 years ago, I saw that there was no big book festival here. So I did a crazy thing: I quit my full-time job and started the festival. I loved books but knew nothing about the publishing industry.
Q: What are some of the festival’s distinguishing features?
A: We’re known for being social justice oriented—highlighting authors who write about racial justice and climate justice, for example—and for our international programming. We’re also known for our unusual author pairings. We try to be provocative and thoughtful, and push the boundaries of conversations.
Q: How have you emphasized women’s literature?
A: We started Women Lit in 2018, with the goal of elevating women’s voices. We have had amazing events with women like Gloria Steinem, Terry Tempest Williams, and Eve Ensler. It’s been an incredible way of fostering a literary community among women.
Q: How have you transitioned to a virtual festival?
A: The biggest downside is not having that visceral sense of community; there is something magical when you are sitting with other people who love the same author, book, or ideas. But there are a lot of pluses, including people who attend virtually from all over the world. This year’s festival will only have 10 or 12 events, but we are knocking it out of the park. We’ll have Nobel laureate Kazuo Ishiguro, Booker Prize winner Douglas Stuart, and Orville Schell in conversation with Yiyun Li.
Q: Have your reading habits changed during the pandemic?
A: I’ve been reading more poetry. Poems can be like a connection with a good friend who understands the things that you can’t say— a connection on a deeply human level—and that is something we are not getting enough of now.