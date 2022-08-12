Even if you aren’t involved with youth sports, you’ve likely seen a kid (or several) kitted up in a Mustang Soccer uniform. The Danville-based organization is celebrating its 50th anniversary in August, a milestone that speaks to the soccer club’s continued commitment to the Tri-Valley and to safe, competitive play for its many young athletes. (Mustang currently has 4,351 participants.) Fred Wilson, Mustang Soccer executive director, spoke with Diablo about the power of good coaching and the organization’s future.
Q: Along with Mustang, you coached soccer at Monte Vista High School from 1998 to 2005. What are some memorable career moments?
A: There are so many. In 2000, Monte Vista soccer won the winter tournament against De La Salle High School [which had future Major League Soccer star Chris Wondolowski on its team]. In 2003, I coached in the North Coast Section finals with kids I had coached [at Mustang or other programs] on both teams. … What I love most about coaching is the relationship with the players. The better relationship you have with your players in terms of trust and respect, the more you can help [them] achieve their highest level of play. I love helping kids find their way.
"Many of the people who I have watched come through Mustang as kids are now raising their children in Danville, and their kids are playing Mustang."
—Fred Wilson
Q: What is the value of youth sports?
A: The relationships that kids build with one another and the lifelong friendships. Also, that work ethic—and all the by-products of what they do [on the field] to achieve success—carries over into life.
Q: What role does Mustang play in the East Bay?
A: Mustang [is] an integral part of the fabric of our community. On any given Saturday or Sunday in the fall, how many Mustang jerseys do you see? We have had a lot of kids come through and go on to other sports, but they started with soccer. Many of the people who I have watched come through Mustang as kids are now raising their children in Danville, and their kids are playing Mustang.
Q: How would you like to see the organization evolve in the future?
A: We are very intentional with our “whole person” approach to helping kids handle anxiety and the stress of competition. There is nothing better than when we hear a top-level college coach say, “What a person you sent us!” That’s a tribute to the coaches we have. We also want to grow the program in response to people’s requests for more soccer. We will continue to grow and provide more opportunities for the community to play.
Q: What do you love about living in the area?
A: The openness, the parks, the trails, the organization of youth sports, the weather, and the people. There is a genuine sense of community all through the East Bay.