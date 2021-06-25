The Oakland Museum of California reopened to the public on June 18, after a long closure due to the pandemic and more than a year of renovations. Diablo spoke with director and CEO Lori Fogarty about the museum’s exciting new spaces and collaborations, its growth as a civic institution, and its commitment to racial and social justice.
Q: What transformations can museum visitors expect to see?
A: Our reopening coincides with the culmination of our campus plan and garden renovation. As people are ready to gather again in safe, open spaces, we will offer that experience in a beautiful way—in gardens that reflect California’s cultural and natural heritage. Our newly transformed gardens were conceived by visionary designer Walter Hood, who thinks about how different communities engage with public spaces.
Q: What are the plans for the new café, Town Fare?
A: We are thrilled to be working with chef Tanya Holland on the café, which will be fully open in August. We wanted to collaborate with someone who is aligned with our mission around community and cultural diversity, and Tanya is the ideal partner.
Q: What new exhibitions will be on view?
A: Our first big temporary exhibition opens in August and is called Mothership: Voyage Into Afrofuturism. It had been in the works for a couple of years, but with the national racial justice movement, we are really highlighting some of the key themes in this exhibition. For example, we are calling out ways the community can support local Black-owned businesses. We thought hard about which exhibition to open first, and we felt this one was most of this moment.
Q: What adjustments did the museum make during the pandemic?
A: We did a lot of digital programming, and that was a steep learning curve for us. We also focused on our commitment to anti-racism and equity and engaged the staff and board in our organizational restructuring. Part of the aim was to reduce expenses [after] being closed for a year, but a big part was about equity, inclusion, and access, and building that into our structure and philosophy.
Q: How will the museum experience be changed, as a result?
A: One of the most meaningful aspects of our work this year has been our collaboration with the Black Cultural Zone, which has evolved into a coalition of organizations thinking about how art can be utilized as a platform around truth and reconciliation. The world has changed, particularly in the areas of social and racial justice, and we don’t want to pretend we can go back to the way it was. We want to go forward and not just default to our comfort zone.