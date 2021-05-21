The play’s the thing for Cal Shakes’s resident dramaturg, Philippa Kelly, who contextualizes works for audiences at the Bruns Amphitheatre in Orinda. A professor and chair of English at Berkeley’s California Jazz Conservatory, Kelly is also an author with 11 books and 100 articles to her name. Here, the Australia native, who is married to noted composer Paul Dresher, shares her love of the Bard, Cal Shakes’s return to the Bruns stage with The Winter’s Tale (visit calshakes.org for more info), and the similarities between Australia and the East Bay.
Q: What is a dramaturg?
A: The heart of dramaturgy is [explaining] why we are performing this play in this time, in this place, to this audience.
Q: What brought you to that role?
A: I had come to America on a Rockefeller fellowship. I spent some sabbatical time in Berkeley and met [my future husband] Paul. … I became a dramaturg at Cal Shakes in 2007. I had been a professor in Australia, so it felt natural to blend live theater with education.
Q: What is the power of art, especially in challenging times?
A: Art offers a way of distilling and curating experiences. It allows us to hold up a kaleidoscope of different lenses to who we are. … For instance, I was talking with my mother after she moved into a senior home. She was very unhappy, having left the town where she lived with my father before he died, and said, “I feel I’m an empty shell. I have no more solidity in the world.” I told her to think about King Lear. He is stripped of everything he was and knew; he looks at that vast emptiness and realizes he can fill it up in different ways. ... Being dispossessed is an amazing opportunity for him. My mother got that, and I was so grateful we had King Lear to pass back and forth between us.
Q: What’s happening at Cal Shakes this summer?
A: We are going back to the stage for a production of The Winter’s Tale. It’s a fascinating play that sets jealousy up as an emotion that comes before any reasons that we assign to it. … It’s directed by our wonderful artistic director, Eric Ting. The space we have is out in the hills; you can hear the cows mooing [during] performances, and people can eat and drink. It’s the closest experience to what it would have been like to see a show during Shakespeare’s time.
Q: What is special about living in the East Bay?
A: It’s such a welcoming and accepting place. I feel the East Bay is very close to Australia. People make time to enjoy each other’s company. ... It has a gentleness of tastes and spirit that suits my values.
Find out more about Kelly’s workshops at philippakellysite.wordpress.com.