Berkeley-based pianist Sarah Cahill has embarked on an ambitious project called The Future Is Female, which celebrates the work of more than 70 women composers dating as far back as the 1600s. Cahill, who hopes to raise awareness of these often-overlooked artists, has performed their compositions throughout the East Bay and beyond; she recently released her interpretations of their works on the first of a planned three-album series. Here, Cahill describes her passion for keeping this music alive.
Q: Why did you choose to focus on women composers in The Future Is Female?
A: Like most musicians, I grew up learning Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart, and of course they’re great, but I had the impression that all composers were white males. I think it’s so important to shine a light on women composers. I feel an urgency to perform and record their work and have them included in the repertoire. And I want young women composers to be encouraged and to see themselves represented. But this is just a fraction of what exists of music by women.
“Ideally, I think we should all just play great music and not think about whether composers are women or of a certain race or background. I just hope I can help shift that dial in the right direction.”
-Sarah Cahill
Q: What are some of the project’s highlights?
A: It has been fascinating to go back to the Baroque times. This project basically begins in 1687, when keyboard music was relatively new. That’s the year Elisabeth Jacquet de la Guerre wrote her keyboard suites. Other composers, like Clara Schumann and Fanny Mendelssohn, are better known to us today. I’ve also included pieces by contemporary composers, like Theresa Wong of Berkeley.
Q: How did you get started as a musician?
A: When I was 5, my father joined the art history faculty at UC Berkeley, so my family moved here from Washington, D.C. He had a big collection of 78s, and I got my music education listening to Mahler, Stravinsky, and Beethoven on his records. When I was 7, I met an incredible piano teacher named Sharon Mann, who still teaches at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music today. She gave me a great foundation.
Q: What other projects are you involved with?
A: I have a weekly classical music radio show on Sunday evenings on KALW called Revolutions Per Minute, and I teach a class at the San Francisco Conservatory on 20th-century keyboard literature. I also give preconcert talks for the San Francisco Symphony and the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and all these things kind of inform each other.
Q: What do you love about living in the East Bay?
A: I love the parks, especially taking our dogs to Sibley Volcanic Regional Preserve. Sometimes we’re the only ones there, and it’s like being in a 19th-century landscape painting.