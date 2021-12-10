If you attend a social justice rally in Berkeley or Oakland, you might notice a sign that reads Unite in Love. There’s a good chance that it is teenage fashion designer and local activist Ashlyn So holding it in the air.
So has loved fashion practically her whole life—she began sewing at her Montessori preschool. Together, she and her mother, Angela Wu, established Pin2gether, and So’s designs have been modeled on runways nationwide, including three trips to New York Fashion Week. “I get my inspiration from everyday objects,” says So. “I like to think of [each of my designs] as a piece of art, an expression of who you are.”
When she became aware of the lack of accessible personal protective equipment at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, So started sewing fabric masks. She donated 600 to those in need, with many going to essential workers as close to home as Livermore, Concord, Richmond, and El Cerrito, and as far as Texas and New York. “They’re putting their lives on the front lines,” says So. “I thought that the least that I could do was use my sewing skills to help.” She received an E! People’s Choice Awards “People’s Hero” nod for her efforts, which was presented to her virtually by Demi Lovato.
After watching Asian American communities face prejudice as the pandemic raged on and being influenced by Black Lives Matter, So organized her first rally in San Mateo in February, drawing a crowd of hundreds. The eighth grader then made headlines in May with the San Francisco Gold and Black Unity Rally, which aimed to bring together Black and Asian communities. She’s also given speeches at a wide variety of other gatherings.
Currently, So’s projects blend her two callings. Her 2021 show at New York Fashion Week, “Beneath the Surface,” featured young activists modeling designs inspired by the Stop Asian Hate movement. So’s creations included strappy “cage” pants and featured a minimal color palette of mostly blue and white. She has also developed a clothing line focused on confronting Asian prejudice, campaigned for schools to teach more Asian American history, and hopes to capture the movement through an animated film or documentary.
“I had a lot to say, but I was never really able to say it,” says So. “I wasn’t doing this for myself, so I wasn’t shy. I was doing this for this much bigger movement, for others. That’s when I realized I could speak out.”