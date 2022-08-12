Six years ago, an elderly woman showed up at Christina Wagner’s front door in Oakley, holding a tiny puppy. The woman had heard that Wagner—a dog groomer—was good with animals and hoped that she would rescue the homeless pup.
“[The three-week-old dog] was sick, malnourished, and starving,” says Wagner, 37. “He wasn’t any bigger than the palms of my hands. I immediately grew very attached, and I named him Charlie.”
Charlie had an instant effect on Wagner, who was born deaf and was dealing with depression at the time of their introduction. She noticed that Charlie wanted to retrieve items, was extremely food motivated, and seemed to love obedience training. Wagner, who had been training dogs for competition sports since she was about 10, decided she would train Charlie as her service dog.
"I felt [Charlie] should be recognized for saving my life. He truly is my hero. If it wasn’t for him, I would have perished in that fire."
—Christina Wagner
“I studied the rules that service dogs must follow to pass a public access test,” says Wagner. “It was much harder than I ever imagined. It took dedication—I spent the first year of his life training him constantly. A service dog must be able to ignore distractions and to obey commands in a highly distracting environment.”
Charlie, who is 34 percent miniature pinscher; 30 percent Chihuahua; and a combination of 12 other breeds, including beagle, boxer, and Jack Russell terrier, proved to be an outstanding student. He was quick to learn complex commands, such as retrieving items over jumps or being recalled to his trainer in the middle of a retrieve. Charlie especially enjoys showing off his fancy heelwork.
Charlie’s most important effort came in March 2020. It was a late afternoon, and Wagner was lying on her bed, absorbed in a project on her phone. Charlie was on the bed as well and began barking loudly. Wagner could hear the barks, thanks to her hearing implants. She thought she smelled something burning but assumed someone was cooking a tortilla, and she told her dog to be quiet. Charlie barked frantically and nipped at Wagner’s legs.
“It was like he was saying, ‘Hey! Get up now!’” Wagner recalls. “I put the phone down and opened the door and was hit with a wall of black smoke. I picked up Charlie and ran out—I could see the fire was right by the kitchen.”
Although Charlie saved Wagner’s life, tragedy was not avoided. Wagner’s mother-in-law and another dog died in the fire.
Wagner and Charlie relocated to Walnut Creek, during which time Wagner nominated her best friend for the national American Humane Hero Dog Awards.
“I felt he should be recognized for saving my life,” says Wagner. “He truly is my hero. If it wasn’t for him, I would have perished in the fire.”
Charlie was selected as a finalist in the Hero Dog Awards Guide/Hearing category. Meanwhile, Wagner has been training Charlie for another heroic endeavor—rescuing feral kittens that are distressed and get trapped inside walls. So far, Charlie has rescued more than 40 kittens, one of which, Tiger Jojo, has become a celebrity via Instagram.
The final round of voting for the 2022 American Humane Hero Dog Awards ends on September 13. For more information, go to herodogawards.com.