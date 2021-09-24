As we enter the fall season, hopes remain high that our communities will stay safe during difficult times. Fortunately, there are plenty of inspiring people in our region who are making a change for the better. Here are this month’s movers and shakers—and a tip of the hat to a favorite entertainer who passed away recently.
Prescient Politician
Twenty years ago, United States Congresswoman Barbara Lee of Oakland was the lone voice in opposition to the broad authorization of military force following the attacks of September 11, 2001. This year, as the U.S. scrambles to pull its forces from a costly and difficult war in Afghanistan, Lee’s perspective is shared in a new documentary film from Bay Area director Abby Ginzberg. Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power, which will be available via streaming sites such as Amazon, features extended interviews with Lee, as well as public figures such as author Alice Walker, CNN commentator Van Jones, Representative Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez, Senator Cory Booker, and the esteemed late Representative John Lewis.
Crossword Whiz
Oakland resident Mike Wagner and his wife moved from Los Angeles to the Bay Area at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic so they could be closer to family. Wagner had previously been a writer for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, but leaving the southland did not mean his creative writing efforts had to come to an end. A few months ago, Wagner created a crossword puzzle that was selected for the New York Times Sunday edition—the highest honor for crossword creators. It was Wagner’s third puzzle to run in the Times.
Wheels Up
Congratulations to Danville’s Christine Burke, who was named Ms. Wheelchair America at a virtual contest in August. Burke is affected by spina bifida, a condition in which the spinal cord does not develop properly. Burke is looking forward to spending the next year serving as a spokesperson for Americans with Disabilities, with the advocacy platform ”Putting Disability Back in Diversity.”
Mad Moviemaker
Berkeley filmmaker Phil Tippett has long been on the cutting edge of special effects, doing groundbreaking work for George Lucas’s original Star Wars trilogy and Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park, while also founding Tippett Studio, a Berkeley-based effects house that has contributed to countless sci-fi movies, including RoboCop and Starship Troopers. Between these projects, Tippett has spent the past 30 years directing a project called Mad God, which screened at the Edinburgh International Film Festival and Locarno Film Festival, with visionary cinema creators such as Guillermo Del Toro singing the movie’s praises.
RIP, Markie
Finally, Diablo bids a fond farewell to actress Markie Post, who passed away recently after a long battle with cancer. Post grew up in Walnut Creek and graduated from Las Lomas High School before heading to Hollywood, where she starred in a number of hit series, including nine seasons on NBC’s Night Court.
Photo Contest
