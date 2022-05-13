In May, classical music fans will gather at the Lesher Center for the Arts to hear a recent work by the California Symphony’s young composer-in-residence, and ’70s kids will flock to the Orinda Theatre for an all-day celebration of The Krofft Supershow. Meanwhile, a Danville mom takes Shark Tank success to the next level and a local doctor gives back to Ukrainian causes.
> Can’t-Miss Concert
Classical music fans won’t want to skip the California Symphony’s season finale performances on May 14 and 15 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. Young American Composer-in-Residence Viet Cuong will present the first in-person performances of his work Next Week’s Trees at these concerts. Cuong has received raves from The New York Times, which called his work “alluring” and “irresistible,” while The Washington Post named him to a list of 21 composers “who sound like tomorrow.” californiasymphony.org.
> Pop Culture Flashback
Anyone who grew up in the ’70s will remember Land of the Lost, Electra Woman and Dyna Girl, and the far-out characters from The Krofft Supershow. Those in the know won’t want to miss the first-ever Krofft Kon on May 21 at the Orinda Theatre. This all-day love letter to the creations of Sid and Marty Krofft will include historic artifacts, personal appearances from Krofft Supershow actors, and a screening of 1970’s Pufnstuf, a G-rated film that plays like the trippier sibling of The Wizard of Oz. orindamovies.com.
> Sleepy Time
Congratulations to Danville mom Tara Williams, who has found national success as an entrepreneur with her Dreamland Baby sleep sacks. After developing the weighted sack to help her own baby sleep through the night, Williams took her idea on the TV show Shark Tank in May 2020 and made a production deal with one of the hosts. During the following year, the products launched in Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, and Target stores. dreamlandbabyco.com.
> Aid for Ukraine
Finally, we give a special shout-out to Diana Superfin, M.D., a leading oncologist with Contra Costa Oncology in Walnut Creek. Superfin, who was born and raised in Ukraine, immigrated to the United States in 1995 at the age of 21. She started her medical studies in Ukraine and furthered her education in the U.S., where she has long been a citizen. Now, she’s actively involved in raising money to support the work of Nova Ukraine, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to refugees from Ukraine and others impacted by the crisis there. To learn about how you can support relief efforts in Ukraine, visit novaukraine.org.
Photo Contest
This vintage tractor decorates a cornfield somewhere in Contra Costa County. Have you seen it?
Let us know where it sits by going to diablomag.com/contests and entering your best guess as to the tractor’s location. One correct entry will be selected at random and rewarded with a gift certificate for dinner at an East Bay restaurant.