There have been plenty of good vibes in the East Bay lately, sometimes from the least expected places. For example, a longtime auto body shop announced that it just gave away its 100th free car to a local resident in need. Meanwhile, Oakland-raised movie star Mahershala Ali recently released another thoughtful and deeply moving film, while a Pittsburg high school football star set a new precedent for amateur athletes and a Tri-Valley football legend passed away after an incredible career.
Free Cars for the Needy
Concord-based automotive repair business Mike’s Auto Body is celebrating its 50th anniversary in the East Bay by continuing its tradition of repairing cars and giving them to local residents. At a recent event at the Concord Pavilion, Mike’s gave away four vehicles to those in need, bringing its total number of free vehicles donations over the past 21 years to 100. Military veteran Ashley Fox and her three daughters received a 2019 Nissan Sentra during the event.
More Mahershala
East Bay–raised actor Mahershala Ali is back with another wonderful movie. The two-time Oscar winner (for his roles in Moonlight and Green Book) stars in Swan Song, a touching, melodramatic science fiction film set in the near future. Ali’s character, Cameron, has a short time to live due to a terminal illness. However, thanks to scientific advancements, Cameron has the option of creating a doppelganger to take his role caring for his wife and son without their knowledge. This fascinating, emotional film is well worth a look. Swan Song appears on Apple TV+.
Future of Football
Pittsburg High School quarterback Jaden Rashada is certain to receive constant attention next season. Rashada is ranked as the fifth-best quarterback in the 2023 class according to 247Sports Composite Rankings and is also ranked as the fifth-best prospect for any position in California. Rashada signed an endorsement deal with the Athletes in Recruitment app and is believed to be the first high school player ever to sign such a deal.
RIP, Coach
Finally, Diablo bids a fond farewell to John Madden, a longtime Pleasanton resident and one of the true legends of the National Football League. Madden coached the Oakland Raiders to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl XI, before spending decades as one of the greatest broadcasters in NFL history. Madden was also one of the most iconic video game personalities of all time—his John Madden Football game launched way back in 1988 and has been a best seller ever since.
Photo Contest
Have you seen this sculpture, made of bricks and coated in moss, showing a woman singing while playing an accordion? If so, go to diablomag.com/contests and enter her East Bay location in the form. One lucky reader, picked at random, will receive a gift certificate for a meal at a top local restaurant as the prize for a correct response.