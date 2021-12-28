After nearly two years of holing up in our homes and meeting friends and coworkers on Zoom, things are looking up in 2022. The new year offers exciting opportunities to get out and about, as our local arts venues are booking fantastic shows featuring A-list comedians, dancers, and musicians. Meanwhile, hats off to an East Bay resident who is making history on Jeopardy!
Big Laughs in Berkeley
Berkeley Repertory Theatre is having a banner month, with the long-awaited opening of Swept Away as well as a month-long residency by comic genius Mike Birbiglia. Birbiglia is well known for his contributions to public radio’s This American Life as well as his one-man shows My Girlfriend’s Boyfriend and The New One, and his indie films Sleepwalk with Me and Don’t Think Twice. His latest work, The Old Man and the Pool, includes Birbiglia’s takes on life, death, and his “visits to a highly chlorinated YMCA pool.” Start the New Year with laughter: See Birbiglia perform in the intimate Roda Theatre, January 4–23. berkeleyrep.org.
Groundbreaking Jeopardy! Champion
Kudos to Oakland’s Amy Schneider, whose hot streak on Jeopardy! has put her in the upper echelons of the game show’s greatest players. As of December 6, Schneider had banked $536,400 in prize money from her 13 consecutive wins, putting her behind only Matt Amodio, James Holzhauer, and all-time champ Ken Jennings (who happened to guest host several of Schneider’s winning episodes). Schneider is a software engineering professional and a member of the transgender community—she wears a trans pin on every episode and has become a high-profile champion of the community with her phenomenal run on the show.
Comedy and Political Superstar
Former United States senator and comedy legend Al Franken is visiting the Tri-Valley for two shows at Livermore’s Bankhead Theater. Franken was one of the original writers on Saturday Night Live and the author of several best-selling humor books before being elected to the Senate, representing Minnesota in 2008. Despite being a popular senator, Franken resigned during his second term in January 2018 after being embroiled in a scandal involving a racy photo taken during a USO tour. Since leaving the Senate, Franken has created a podcast on which he discusses climate change and other timely issues. He’ll appear at the Bankhead at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on January 8. livermorearts.org.
Live Arts in Walnut Creek
For those of us who spent the past 22 months glumly missing live arts events, 2022 is offering a tremendously optimistic beginning. For example, the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek is hosting a new Headliners series, produced by the Diablo Regional Arts Association. The series’ first event is a concert by country star LeAnn Rimes on January 7, followed by Broadway star Brian Stokes Mitchell on February 25. draa.org/events.
Photo Contest
Environmentalist John Muir keeps an eye on traffic 24/7 at this roadside mural, somewhere in Contra Costa County. Do you know where it is? Log on at diablomag.com/contests and submit your best guess—one correct entry will be selected at random and the winner will be given a gift certificate from a local restaurant.