This month, Diablo is impressed by the comic chops of the man best known as “Beast Mode” on the football field and celebrates Warriors coach Steve Kerr’s place in NBA history. Meanwhile, a fleet of robots comes to the Tri-Valley to deliver groceries.
Beast Laughs
There’s a new comedy star from the East Bay, a man formerly known for his performances on the football field. Oakland-raised gridiron superstar Marshawn Lynch gave an impressive turn on a recent episode of the Netflix series Murderville. Each episode of the improvised show pairs Will Arnett (Arrested Development) with a new partner in a homicide investigation, with the rookie knowing nothing about the case. Many of the guest stars—Conan O’Brien, Ken Jeong, Kumail Nanjiani—are known for their comedic gifts, but Lynch was season one’s MVP with his spontaneous and hilarious take on a hard-boiled cop.
One of the Best
As the Golden State Warriors set their sights on another playoff run this month, head coach Steve Kerr was recently recognized as one of the 15 greatest coaches in NBA history. A group of more than 40 current and former NBA coaches, in coordination with the NBA Coaches Association, voted Kerr onto a list that included such royalty as Red Auerbach, Phil Jackson, and Pat Riley. Kerr, who has coached the Warriors to three championships and a league record 73-win season, was one of four active coaches to make the cut.
Tri-Valley Robots
Pleasanton may have a charmingly retro downtown, but the suburban city has a futuristic edge as well. Take, for instance, the new fleet of app-driven robots that can be hired for $2 to $3 to deliver groceries from a local supermarket to your home. San Francisco–based Starship Technologies has provided the robots to a Pleasanton Lucky store. Approximately 1,500 homes near the store can access to the grocery delivery service by signing up for an app to fill out each order.
Concert Classics
The dynamic team behind the Fox Theater in Oakland and the Greek Theatre in Berkeley has another historic venue to renovate. Berkeley’s Another Planet Entertainment recently announced that it will be taking over San Francisco’s classic Castro Theatre to renovate it into a multiuse venue that will offer live concerts, films, and other events. Upcoming shows include screenings at the 65th annual San Francisco Film Festival and Frameline 46: The San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, as well as a concert by folk artist Grouper.
Photo Contest
This enormous art piece decorates one of the East Bay’s more architecturally inventive buildings. Do you know where it is?
Go to diablomag.com/contests and submit your guess. One correct response will be picked at random and the winner will receive a gift card for a meal at a top local restaurant.