Faith Alpher is a true Renaissance mom. The longtime Livermore resident is an actor, comedian, radio host, and social media star who has created Got Faith?, a one-woman show about her life in the Tri-Valley. She created the show at the Bankhead Theater, where she appears regularly, but she also performs at high schools and colleges across the country, inviting students to have discussions about race, religion, relationships, and other topics she addresses on stage.
How did you develop Got Faith? at the Bankhead Theater?
I had volunteered to be in a production of The Vagina Monologues at the Bankhead. During that time, I met with the theater’s director, Len Alexander, and told him about this show I was writing, which I was calling Through the Eyes of Faith at the time. He opened his calendar and said, “Are you available to start on this date?” At that point I realized I needed to get onstage and do it.
What is the elevator pitch for the show?
I like to tell people, “Imagine Oprah Winfrey and Carol Burnett had a baby. That’s the show.” It’s inspirational and funny. I’d say it’s 90 percent funny, five percent thought-provoking, and the remaining five percent is a tribute to loved ones. But I always bring the audience back to laughter. Laughter is healing and releases endorphins.
How has the show evolved since your initial performances?
I’ve added a multimedia presentation, which is a big change. I show an Ovaltine commercial I was in during the 1970s, and people always start to scream when they see me come on. I also leave a lot of room for improvisation in each performance, so two shows are never the same.
You discuss race, including the Black Lives Matter movement. What do you share about those issues?
That my feelings have changed over time. On Easter Sunday of 2021, I lost my big sister, Ginny. Before her passing, I was the type of person who said, “You know I am Black, why do I have to tell you about it?”
I was dealing with my own [issues] and had secret traumas because of things that happened to me as a kid. But when Ginny passed away, I changed my mind about those issues, because she was the real deal. She loved her culture and her heritage, and she truly loved the United States. She loved being Black, and she loved to make sure that all people know about Black history. She inspired me to keep an American flag on display in my office, and she helped me realize the flag represented peace and love.
What advice would you give someone who wants to develop a unique creative voice the way you have?
The way people can start to move forward in their craft and career is to give back first. Volunteer your time and energy to a cause you care about. That’s the secret. If you are not giving, you are not living.
Faith Alpher is on KKIQ 101.7 FM Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. For more information, go to funnygirlfaith.com.