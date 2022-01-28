While accompanying her mother and aunts on housekeeping jobs as a child in the Los Angeles area, Susana Sanchez-Young cut pictures from discarded Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar magazines to create collage vision boards, which helped inspire her design career. “My upbringing, and the hard work that one does as a child of immigrants, really is the basis of what I’ve been able to accomplish,” says Sanchez-Young, who now lives with her family near Walnut Creek. “My parents didn’t know the language, and they had all these side businesses where I worked for them.”
Sanchez-Young, who is of Guatemalan and Nicaraguan descent, has had a more than 20-year visual journalism career, including seven and a half years at The Washington Post and, currently, a remote position with the Los Angeles Times. About a decade ago, when she was decorating a nursery for her first child, the idea for her company, the Designing Chica, took root.
“I’m like, I don’t like any of this. I can’t believe I spent money on all this art, and it doesn’t say who I am,” she remembers. “Then I realized, I’m an artist, illustrator, and art director … I should make something that represents who I am as a person.”
Over the years, her business has blossomed, and shoppers can purchase greeting cards, wall art, mugs, and more featuring Sanchez-Young’s work, often inspired by current events. “I called myself the Latina Hallmark,” she says with a laugh. “I still collect paper, but now I make paper. I make products with my designs and illustrations that are inspired by my culture. As a Latina woman, I just want people to recognize that we matter, our voices matter, and to take us seriously.”
Sanchez-Young’s items can be found at events and stores in the East Bay and beyond, but when the pandemic began, she searched for a way to make her work more widely available. After posting more than 500 coloring page designs online for free, Sanchez-Young responded to requests for a physical coloring book by self-publishing three, including an alphabet-based tour of Guatemala and, in response to the 2020 election and nomination of Kamala Harris as vice president, a collection of female leaders.
“Here’s a woman who’s a daughter of immigrants who made it—and a local woman from the Bay Area,” she says. “I grew up with a lot of, ‘No you can’t, because you’re a girl.’ … I thought that I needed to commemorate this for my daughter, so that she will see that women are capable of anything.”
The Powerful Women coloring book’s popularity has reached across the country, leading to a nice moment for Sanchez-Young last holiday season. “I was featured in The Washington Post gift guide,” she says. “That was an amazing feeling—I made a national gift guide [from] my previous employer, as a person who’s worked hard and created something that people really love.”