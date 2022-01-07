As we enter a new year with hopes to leave the misery of COVID-19 in history’s dustbins, Diablo decided to check in with some local talent to hear about their resolutions and life lessons learned for the year ahead.
Dan Ashley, Walnut Creek
East Bay news viewers recognize Ashley as the longtime anchor of ABC-7’s nightly newscasts, while local music fans hear him moonlight as the frontman of a rock band that plays at a range of fundraisers that Ashley supports.
“The silver lining of this past year has been to slow down the pace and reprioritize what is most important in our lives. I’d like to carry that with me into this new year, and not get so busy again and lose sight of the time I had to enjoy with friends and family during this past year.
“I did take time to find my [singing] voice during the pandemic and released my album, Out There. It’s charting on college radio charts and being played all over the country, as well as in the Netherlands, Germany, and Canada. The songs are all originals—I wrote 10 of them, and “Better Life” was written by my music manager in Los Angeles about 20 years ago.” danashleymusic.com.
Lauren Jonas, San Ramon
In 1994, Jonas cofounded Diablo Ballet, Contra Costa’s first professional ballet company. In 2019, she cofounded the Diablo Ballet School, the first dance school in Contra Costa to be run by a professional company. Diablo Ballet’s PEEK Outreach Programs work with adolescents in challenging situations.
“My New Year’s resolution is to continue to spread positivity through the arts and arts education. The COVID-19 pandemic has [led to] challenging mental health and isolation, and I want to do all I can to help.” diabloballet.org.
Eddie Muller, Alameda
Muller is an author, film historian, television host, and the founder of the Film Noir Foundation, a remarkable organization dedicated to the preservation of some of Hollywood’s darkest and most entertaining movies. His annual Noir City film festival at San Francisco’s Castro Theatre has inspired similar festivals all over the world. The 2021 festival did not happen due to COVID-19. This month, Muller found a way to bring Noir City back in a historic East Bay venue, Oakland’s Grand Lake Theater.
“The Grand Lake provided Noir City with a temporary studio during the pandemic, and I realized its vintage-movie-palace atmosphere, and the care and upkeep of the venue, would work perfectly for the type of show Noir City loyalists have come to expect. Plus, I love Oakland. It hurts that the town has lost the Warriors and the Raiders, so I’m happy to give a little something back to the city’s cultural life.” eddiemuller.com, noircity.com.
Eve Marie Shahoian, Danville
Shahoian is a lifelong vocalist—the Oakland native performed at age 8 for Johnny Carson on The Tonight Show in 1980 before embarking on a decades-long career singing with symphonies and in jazz clubs, including her Jazz Room series in Danville’s Village Theatre.
“I’m looking forward to releasing the new singles I have written on streaming platforms in January. I also hope to sell out my next show, Take Me to the World, at the Firehouse Arts Center in Pleasanton on January 29. I plan to take this show throughout the country and hope to make a difference in someone’s life through my music.” evemarieshahoian.com.