Born in New Orleans and raised in Oakland, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II did not dream of being a movie star while growing up. In fact, he enrolled in UC Berkeley’s architecture courses with ambitions to become a city planner and took a job in San Francisco after graduating with that game plan in mind.
However, Hollywood had other plans for Abdul-Mateen, who leapt into an amazing streak of blockbuster films and television series. After scoring a role next to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the big-screen adaptation of Baywatch as well as becoming a recurring character in the Netflix series The Get Down in 2016, Abdul-Mateen costarred in the musical The Greatest Showman alongside Hugh Jackman and Zendaya in 2017. After that, he found parts in television series The Handmaid’s Tale and Watchmen, as well as blockbuster films such as Aquaman, Us, and The Matrix Resurrections.
In an industry where most actors dream big and fail often, Hollywood can’t get enough of this 35-year-old actor who, whether playing hero, antihero, or supervillain, always projects intelligence and physical presence. Meanwhile, Abdul-Mateen recently launched his own production company, House Eleven10. The actor described his new company on the podcast Hero Nation, saying that project has him “looking forward to putting my own artistic voice in the world.
“I can make sure that my values, my artistic goals, my morals, my sense of home, my sense of adventure and style are the through line at the forefront so that those themes are more obvious,” Abdul-Mateen explained.
Diablo reviewed the actor’s remarkable filmography and picked Abdul-Mateen’s top 13 roles in just five years of work.
THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
Abdul-Mateen’s big-screen career had a fast and furious start in 2017 when he aced his role alongside another East Bay–raised star, Zendaya, who grew up working with her mother at California Shakespeare Theater before exploding onscreen in films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Dune. The Greatest Showman is a flashy modern musical based on the life and career of P. T. Barnum, played in the film by Hugh Jackman. Abdul-Mateen took on the part of W. D. Wheeler, an acrobat in Barnum’s circus and the older brother of Anne, played by Zendaya.
AQUAMAN
This 2018 superhero film was a ticket-selling behemoth, grossing well over a billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Jason Momoa took on the role as the heroic fishman, while Abdul-Mateen played David (later called Black Manta), Aquaman’s mortal enemy. The film’s storytelling required considerable world-building for the Aquaman character, so David’s story arc seemed a bit underplayed. Still, Aquaman featured no shortage of exciting action sequences, and the forthcoming sequel—set for December 16—should have considerably more Black Manta content.
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
Arguably the darkest television series ever produced, The Handmaid’s Tale received mountains of Emmy Awards following its 2017 debut season on Hulu. The series, based on the novel by Margaret Atwood, takes place in a dystopian future society in which fertile women (the titular Handmaids) are placed into slavery and instructed to mate and bear children for their masters. Abdul-Mateen had an important role in a season two episode, in which he tried to help lead character June (Elisabeth Moss) escape from slavery.
US
Writer-director Jordan Peele followed his brilliant Oscar-winning breakthrough feature, Get Out, with Us in 2019. The provocative thriller is about a Black family on their summer vacation at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk, where they discover a secret conspiracy that affects every American. Abdul-Mateen played a critical character in a flashback scene. Entirely original and truly terrifying, Us was an instant classic upon release and is certain to provoke more thoughts and nightmares with time.
ALL DAY AND A NIGHT
Abdul-Mateen showed off his musical chops as a rapper named Big Stunna in this tough inner-city pic that was released on Netflix in 2020. Shot in Oakland, the film received mixed reviews, although Abdul-Mateen’s performance as a gangster with dreams of rap stardom was praised as a scene-stealer.
BLACK MIRROR
Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) costarred with Abdul-Mateen in “Striking Vipers,” a 2019 episode of the anthology series Black Mirror. The episode showed the two actors as lifelong friends who reconnect through a virtual reality video game. Their interactions online reshape their own relationship as well as those with their significant others—and it feels like something that could soon be happening in every community.
WATCHMEN
Abdul-Mateen won an Emmy Award for his role in HBO’s acclaimed take on Alan Moore’s classic graphic novel Watchmen. The book had been adapted as a feature film in 2009 and was reviewed unenthusiastically, but the TV interpretation was a smash as a limited series in 2019. Series creator Damon Lindelof (Lost) took major liberties with his adaptation, setting the show in Tulsa, Oklahoma, following the horrific massacre of a successful Black business community by white supremacists. The series received 11 Emmys, including Best Limited Series. Abdul-Mateen won his first major award as Best Supporting Actor for his role as Doctor Manhattan, a time-traveling superhero.
THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7
Abdul-Mateen played Black Panthers cofounder Bobby Seale in writer- director Aaron Sorkin’s feature film about the 1969 trial that captivated the nation. Sorkin’s film received six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, and Abdul-Mateen joined a remarkable cast that included Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Michael Keaton, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and Frank Langella.
CANDYMAN
Last year’s Candyman is a reimagining of a cult-favorite horror film that was a success in 1992. The reboot received a similar reaction when it hit theaters in August. Abdul-Mateen played a Chicago area artist who has a psychic connection with the titular bogeyman, in a film that’s much smarter than its slasher genre usually offers. This Candyman contains interesting ideas about independent art galleries, inner-city communities, and police violence—and Abdul-Mateen was always fascinating onscreen.
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS
Filmed in part in San Francisco, the fourth installment of the wildly creative cyber-fi film series saw Abdul-Mateen taking over the role of Morpheus, played in the original trilogy by Laurence Fishburne. Abdul-Mateen straddled the line between good guy and supervillain, and he brought some substance to the abundant style contained in the film’s trendy wardrobe of killer suits, kung fu outfits, and sunglasses.
UP NEXT: AMBULANCE
In director Michael Bay’s violent upcoming drama, Abdul-Mateen plays a military veteran and ambulance driver who is dragged into a bank robbery scheme by his foster brother, portrayed by Jake Gyllenhaal. Ambulance is an action-packed nail-biter and should draw huge audiences when it hits theaters in April.
LATER THIS YEAR: AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM
Abdul-Mateen will return in an expanded role as the villainous Black Manta in the DC Comics–based Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The film should come to theaters—if they still exist—on December 16.
IN THE FUTURE: EMERGENCY CONTACT
Abdul-Mateen was attached to Furiosa, the prequel to Australian director George Miller’s visionary smash Mad Max: Fury Road. Unfortunately, the actor announced that scheduling conflicts would not allow him to appear in the highly anticipated action film, which is scheduled for 2024. Meanwhile, Abdul-Mateen’s follow-up to Ambulance and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom seems to be Emergency Contact, an action film set in the underground music scene in Austin, Texas.
THE $2 BILLION MAN
Abdul-Mateen’s films have grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office since 2017. Here are the five top blockbusters in the actor’s career as of December 2021.
The Greatest Showman (2017)
$436,949,634
Aquaman (2018)
$1,148,485,886
Us (2019)
$255,185,482
Candyman (2021)
$77,411,570
The Matrix Resurrections (2021)
$68,400,000