Two years ago, girls were welcomed to participate in Boy Scouts programs for the first time. Thanks to this long overdue inclusion, female scouts are receiving the organization’s highest honor this year. Diablo caught up with six such scouts from the East Bay, each of whom earned the requisite merit badges and completed the community service project to become Eagle Scouts.
Scout: Kyra Ariker
City: Lafayette
Project description: Ariker’s project involved making 350 COVID-19 masks for the needy in Oakland. The project required 115 hours and was conducted during the pandemic, so she had to create workflow documentation and a video instructing her teams how to cut and then assemble the mask materials without working in the same space.
Scout: Caroline Bronte
City: Oakland
Project description: Bronte spent 87 hours interviewing veterans at the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Lafayette, with the goal of recognizing the sacrifices and contributions of America’s military. She sent her recordings to the Library of Congress, where they became part of the permanent record of the Veterans History Project. When the United States Army learned of Bronte’s efforts, it incorporated her interviews into its ROTC training program.
Scout: Taryn Lambert
City: Pleasanton
Project description: Lambert led a group of scouts and volunteers in making more than 70 reusable face masks for the New Bridge Foundation. She showed the scouts how to sew the masks via Zoom. The planning and execution of the project took 138.5 hours.
Scout: Christine Mlynek
City: Lafayette
Project description: Mlynek’s project consisted of making 37 wooden “kindness” signs and two little libraries for Springhill Elementary School in Lafayette. The libraries were given to kindergarten classrooms, while each Springhill classroom received a kindness sign. More than 30 people from Mlynek’s neighborhood, swim team, and scout troop participated in the project.
Scout: Noreen Rather
City: El Cerrito
Project description: Rather organized a drive-through with drop boxes outside of people’s homes to collect canned food for the Bay Area Rescue Mission. She worked 216 hours to collect 2,260 pounds of food.
Scout: Lauren Swenson-Lennox
City: Pleasanton
Project description: Swenson-Lennox designed a pair of portable benches for the Thomas S. Hart Middle School physical education department. She led a team of scouts and volunteers to build and paint the benches, which will be used by students who are unable to participate in specific activities on the sports field. In all, the project represents 197.3 hours of service to the community.