Nina LaCour’s passion for literature was born in the East Bay. The Moraga-raised writer—who lived as an adult in Oakland and Martinez before settling in San Francisco—studied creative writing at San Francisco State University and Mills College, taught English at Berkeley’s Maybeck High School, and was on staff at local bookstores from as early as age 14.
“From the moment I was able to write, I was writing stories and poems,” says LaCour. “It’s just such an integral part of who I am.”
LaCour’s latest book, Yerba Buena, out May 31, is her first for adults, and follows a pair of young women, Sara and Emilie, as they wrestle with grief and familial traumas, find their way into independent adult lives, and fall in love while working at a Southern California restaurant.
"Plot is, of course, important, but it is always secondary to me. I care a lot more about mood and emotion.” –Nina LaCour
Yerba Buena was LaCour’s initial novel, springing to life in a Brooklyn café during a visit to New York with her wife in the early 2000s. “Suddenly a character appeared to me, and it was the character of Sara,” she says. “I have no idea what café it was, but it was just some sort of perfect magic—a real setting that sparked a larger world for me.”
After releasing six novels geared at teens, including Printz Award recipient We Are Okay, LaCour returned to the Yerba Buena manuscript when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. She gave an overhaul to the story, which now leaves behind the New York ties for California settings. The novel tackles many of the intense themes characteristic of LaCour’s earlier writings, including the effects of trauma, death, and love.
“I’m really drawn to work that makes me feel something. I love atmosphere. I love to be swept up in the emotional life of a character,” she says. “Plot is, of course, important, but it is always secondary to me. I care a lot more about mood and emotion.”
LaCour’s novels have been lauded by Booklist, Publishers Weekly, and Seventeen, and she released her picture book debut, Mama and Mommy and Me in the Middle, in March. She has another adult novel and new young readers and young adult books in the works, but is thrilled to finally share a story more than 15 years in the making.
“At its heart, Yerba Buena is about the self-protective patterns that we need to unlearn in order to love another person well,” she says. “Sara and Emilie both had major traumas in their youth, and I see them as being so right for each other, but it’ll only work out if they each grow into who they need to be first.”