Comedy
Tig Notaro: Hello Again Tour
2/4
Stand-up comic Tig Notaro—whom you might recognize from Netflix’s Tig and Happy to Be Here—brings the laughs at Oakland’s Fox Theater. Notaro, who has received nods at the Grammy and Emmy Awards, is also an actor (think One Mississippi, Star Trek: Discovery, and Army of the Dead) and podcast host. thefoxoakland.com.
Theater
This Much I Know
2/4–3/6
Performed in Berkeley, This Much I Know highlights a husband’s efforts to uncover his wife’s fate, and explores the impact of the values that one is handed and the accountability one has for choices made. The play, a global premiere from the pen of Jonathan Spector, is Aurora Theatre Company’s first show of the year. auroratheatre.org.
Holiday
Wines and Valentines 2022
2/11
Treat that special someone to a festive dining experience at the DoubleTree by Hilton Pleasanton. Hosted by Museum on Main, the event promises (in addition to a mouthwatering meal) several auctions and a Fund-A-Need drive. Money raised will benefit the educational projects at the museum. museumonmain.org.
Music
The Brilliance of Youth
2/12
The Livermore-Amador Symphony welcomes multiple youth musicians at the Bankhead Theater. These local talents earned top honors in the symphony’s Competition for Young Musicians over the last two years and will perform solos in a recital slated to include pieces from Saint-Saëns, Schumann, and others. livermorearts.org, livermoreamadorsymphony.org.
Art
Stock and Power and Purpose: Reflections on the African Art Collection
2/16–5/8, 6/19
The art museum at Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga emerges from its winter hiatus to debut two exhibitions. Stock features media and installation pieces from university instructor Andrew Mount that shine a light on capitalism and structure, while Power and Purpose delves into African art and its effects on contemporary identities. stmarys-ca.edu.
Dance
Dance Series 1—Love, Smuin
2/18–2/19
The music of acclaimed Italian pianist Ludovico Einaudi, the dynamics between romantic partners, and endurance in the face of grief—all are on deck for Smuin Contemporary Ballet’s Dance Series 1 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek. (Other events this month include appearances by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Mo Rocca, as well as Center Repertory Company’s Our Town.) lesherartscenter.org.
Music
Kacey Musgraves— Star-crossed: Unveiled
2/19
Country star Kacey Musgraves’s newest album became a popular hit soon after its debut last fall. Musgraves’s short Star-crossed: Unveiled tour features a stop at Oakland Arena, so don’t miss the chance to see her perform songs such as “Breadwinner” and “Justified” live onstage. theoaklandarena.com.
Music
West Coast Legends of Hip-Hop
2/25
Witness some of the most trailblazing names in hip-hop together on the stage at Oakland’s Paramount Theatre. Relive iconic moments of the local scene with the East Bay’s own Too Short, Digital Underground, and Luniz, who will perform alongside DJ Quik and Warren G. paramountoakland.org.
Check online for any last-minute changes or cancellations.