Spa Day
Relax and renew together with soothing massages customized to your personal preferences. Woodhouse Spa, in Walnut Creek, has just the ticket: Its Couples Retreat features a body balance massage for two, to reduce tension and calm the body and mind. Consider adding an extra feature, such as a hot stone enhancement or aromatherapy. $260 for 50 minutes, $380 for 80, woodhousespas.com.
DIY Romantic Dinner
Local Food Adventures, an Oakland-based guided walking food tour company, offers a range of specialty food gift boxes sourced from area purveyors. For Valentine’s Day, check out the Local Love Valentine’s Gift Box, which provides the ingredients and instructions for you and your love to create a memorable evening meal. All you need to add is your base protein and the recommended fresh produce. $129, localfoodadventures.com.
Personalized Winemaking
Livermore’s Del Valle Winery brings the dream of being winemakers for a day to life. Each participant begins with three red varietals, and then an in-house expert will guide you through the process of tasting and blending the desired ratios, based on palate preferences. The results are then bottled for you and your sweetheart to sip at leisure. $50 per bottle ($100 per couple), delvallewinery.com.
Together Time
A pair of top-quality watches makes a memorable gift, and TAG Heuer’s iconic Carrera collection features excellent options. For him, consider the 41mm Twin-Time in stainless steel with a blue sunray dial. For her, check out the 29mm Carrera in stainless steel with a mother-of-pearl dial and diamond hour markers. Available at Heller Jewelers, in San Ramon. $3,200 (his), $3,300 (hers), hellerjewelers.com.
Serape-Style Robes
Spice up a colorful night in matching robes from San Francisco’s California Cowboy. The women’s La Sirena and men’s El Garibaldi designs are lined with terry cloth to provide the ultimate in Valentine’s Day comfort. For added fun, ladies can carry a bottle of champagne in their robe pocket while the gents have room for a beer bottle or can. $148 each, californiacowboy.com.