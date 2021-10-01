At San Ramon Regional Medical Center, we recognize that pain affects everyone differently – whether it’s chronic pain or recovering from an injury. Understanding the underlying causes of pain is the key to properly treating patients and helping alleviate the pain.
In 2018, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released a report that says an estimated 50 million Americans have some form of chronic pain.
If you’re experiencing pain, it’s important to know what treatments are available to you. We have an excellent team of outpatient physical therapists at San Ramon Regional Medical Center who help our patients with numerous types of pain. Our highly experienced surgeons and staff are also available to provide non-surgical and surgical treatments for back and joint pain. Our team will explore a range of non-surgical treatment options such as: pain management, injections and physical therapy. If non-surgical options are not effective, some conditions may require surgery. We offer minimally-invasive robotic-assisted spine surgery, endoscopic spine surgery, robotic-assisted surgery for knee and hip pain, and we have advanced 2D/3D imaging technology that assists our surgeons with accuracy and precision in the operating room.
In addition to treating chronic pain, we also offer rehabilitation for those recovering from an injury or surgery. We are here to help you in your journey before, during and after surgery to address your pain. A wide range of outpatient therapy services at San Ramon Regional Medical Center can help you increase your level of function. Services include:
· Customized care plans
· Physical therapy provided by licensed therapists – including pre-operative strengthening, post-operative rehabilitation, movement analysis, postural education, therapeutic exercises and pain-relieving modalities for acute, chronic, orthopedic and industrial injuries
· Occupational and hand therapy for arthritis, strains, tendon and nerve injuries
· Speech therapy for treatment of dysphagia, aphasia and dysarthria, and neurological conditions that include stroke and head trauma
At San Ramon Regional Medical Center, we are committed to treating your condition in a way that’s designed just for you. Our goal is to get you moving again and back to enjoying an active life. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please don’t hesitate to call us at (925) 275-8442 or head to www.OurSanRamonHospital.com. We are here for you whenever you may need us.
October is National Physical Therapy Month, a time to celebrate the profession and all the ways physical therapists help improve the lives of patients. Thank a physical therapist today!