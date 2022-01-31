Experience the iconic Kona Coast at Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa
Perched above the lava-rock cliffs on the sun-kissed Kona Coast of Hawai‘i Island, the captivating 22-acre resort offers an idyllic destination for vacationing friends and families, as well as business and leisure groups of all sizes.
Ideally located on 22 oceanfront acres, this true island resort and spa property is captivated by stunning views and engulfed in historic significance. Situated to its surroundings, Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa is just 5 miles south of Kailua-Kona town, 10 minutes from Kona’s beautiful coffee farms and the nearest full-service resort to Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.
With more than 500 spacious rooms and suites with private lānais, accommodations feel as serene as they are designed. On property resort amenities are in abundance featuring two pools, 200-foot winding waterslide, Holua Poolside Bar and Lounge, Ho’ola Spa, fitness center, wedding chapel, cultural activities center, Holoholo Café and Market and go-to adventure guides at Keauhou Bay Adventures.
Signature experiences deem an unforgettable stay from the Feast & Fire Luau and Manta Ray Dive to the Cultural tour. Dine under the stars on a generous spread of island fare while the award winning cast of Traditions Hawai’i bring the stage to life through traditional dance, live theater and music at the Feast & Fire Luau. Experience the magic of the Manta Ray Dive, one of the only places in the world where you can view majestic, 3000 pound giant manta rays right from our shoreline – or get up close on a night-time snorkel for the experience of a lifetime. For a rich cultural experience, soak in the 90-minute guided tour that takes you back in time through five centuries, to the birthplace of King Kamehameha III and the site of an ancient Hawaiian fishing village.
The breathtaking oceanfront setting and tropical resort grounds make for striking meeting and event experiences. Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa boasts more than 100,000 square feet of function space – inclusive of four adaptable indoor venues, oceanfront breakout rooms and expansive options for lush outdoor events. The on-site convention center, with a 10,000 square-foot ballroom, is the largest on the Kona Coast and offers state-of-the-art audio-visual amenities to maximize productivity. A private chapel and expansive oceanfront grounds boast stunning views, picture-perfect for weddings and receptions. Custom catering highlights the unique culture of Hawai‘i by pairing locally sourced ingredients, and a dedicated team makes event planning a breeze.
Discover Outrigger Kona Resort and Spa, where local culture meets world-class hospitality.