When you think of a California alpine lake surrounded by mountains, ski resorts, and nearby towns bursting with food, lodging, and après-ski options, Lake Tahoe might be the first spot that comes to mind. But about 400 miles southeast of Tahoe, high in the San Bernardino Mountains, the Big Bear Lake area provides incredible water and mountain views, a lively town, two ski resorts, and plenty of other outdoor adventures to fill a winter getaway.
Big Bear can stand alone as a long weekend destination from the Bay Area, or it can be part of an extended Southern California escape that combines Los Angeles city sights and beaches with peaceful nature, fresh air, and pure mountain snow.
Snow Bound
Big Bear Lake is about a 450-mile drive from Oakland, taking around 7.5 hours if you follow Highway 5 south until the outskirts of Los Angeles, then head east on Highways 210 and 18 into the resort town.
If you have time, break up the trip by stopping in L.A. (it’s about 5.5 hours into the journey, depending on the part of the city and traffic), then do the last hundred miles or so to Big Bear. Keep in mind that winding roads, winter conditions, and traffic may mean the drive into the mountains could take longer than planned. (If you want to cut down on travel time, fly into either Palm Springs or Burbank airport, then rent a car for the two-hour-or-so drive.)
Most developments are centered around the town of Big Bear Lake, on the southern side of the lake, with two ski resorts, Snow Summit and Bear Mountain, rising at the edge of town (both Snow Summit and Bear Mountain are part of the larger umbrella entity Big Bear Mountain Resort). New this winter, a free Big Bear Trolley service will run regular routes to take visitors to the mountains and around town, so you don’t have to worry about parking or slippery roads.
Lodge Living
In Big Bear Lake, the Colorado Lodge looks like just another old-school collection of cabins from the road, but step inside the six refurbished units to discover stylish, high-end stays in one- and two-bedroom cottages, some with fireplaces, private hot tubs, and full kitchens. The Best Western Big Bear Chateau is a full-service resort with 80 comfortable rooms, pools, a restaurant, and a café. Budget travelers will like the deals on the town’s array of inexpensive motels and cabins.
The Big Bear area also features a huge inventory of rentals, ranging from humble cabins to massive lakeside mansions.
Bear Essentials
Dining options are a quirky combination of traditional mountain-town diners (think carved bear statues, log-framed buildings, and checkered tablecloths), and cosmopolitan restaurants and cocktail bars. The traditional side is typified by the Grizzly Manor Cafe, which serves hearty biscuits and gravy and giant pancake breakfast combos, and the Old German Deli dishing out sausages with sauerkraut and thick sandwiches in a ski-chalet setting. Find an L.A. vibe at the pro surfer–owned Tropicali, with funky Hawaiian-Caribbean fusion rice bowls and smoothies in a lively tiki-bar atmosphere. The art-filled Hacienda Grill and Bar is a good spot to grab a margarita and burrito, while the Peppercorn Grille is the choice for fine dining—combining the best of both worlds with an extensive menu of steaks, pasta, and seafood served in a cozy environment that is reminiscent of a mountain home. You can get your après-ski on at Big Bear’s assortment of dive bars and upscale clubs, with Whiskey Dave’s, The Cave, and Club Bombay also featuring live music.
Peak Adventures
Skiers and snowboarders can start their runs from an elevation of 8,200 feet atop Big Bear Lake’s two ski resorts: Snow Summit, which is known as a family destination tailored to beginner and intermediate skiers, and Bear Mountain, which earned its fame for its freestyle terrain parks, hugely popular with snowboarders. They are both smaller than the Tahoe mega-resorts, but they still boast a good variety of slopes. Snow Summit has 18 miles of trails and 14 chairlifts, while Bear Mountain’s halfpipes and park features are as good as any you’ll find in Tahoe. Both resorts have quality lodges, base mountain rental facilities, and on-mountain dining options; they also boast fun scenes, particularly on popular holiday weekends, with concerts and events.
Even nonskiers can enjoy an active winter weekend in the area. The Big Bear Snow Play and Ropes Course is a good skiing alternative with entertaining options for younger kids, with its multiple inner tube runs, including “glow tubing” on Friday and Saturday nights. The ropes course dangles you more than 35 feet in the air along treetop routes. You’ll find more thrills at the Alpine Slide at Magic Mountain, with its mountain coaster, go-carts, and an alpine bobsled, as well as its Soaring Eagle high-speed lift ride with panoramic views. For a high-octane outing, take the Big Bear Jeep Experience on a guided trip into the backcountry. Get away from the hustle and bustle of town with snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, and winter hikes on nearby trails—guides and equipment are available at Action Tours and Goldsmiths Sports. Check out the Big Bear Discovery Center for information and outdoors programs.
And what’s a winter trip without a visit to see Santa? The kitschy Christmas attraction Santa Land fills a 12-room exhibit in Big Bear’s Village mall year-round with interactive, kid-friendly stations, photo spots, movie showings, the world’s largest collection of nutcrackers, and a thousand Santa Claus figures.
With all these activities, great food, and fantastic views, Southern California’s Big Bear Lake is a surprisingly refreshing mountain getaway.