The boys of summer are going back to work. Though baseball lovers have a few months until they can see their favorite teams locally, spring training games and days loaded with sunshine await in the Arizona desert. Bay Area fans don’t even have to play favorites. Mesa’s Hohokam Stadium serves as the home away from home for the Oakland Athletics, while less than 10 miles away, Scottsdale Stadium hosts the San Francisco Giants.
Arid Attractions
Watching your teams play ball may be what lures you to the Sonoran Desert in February and March, but it doesn’t take long to realize that there is more to see than just baseball diamonds. Set an early wake-up call and catch the sunrise as you take flight with Hot Air Expeditions. Hot-air balloon rides provide a one-of-a-kind view of the thousands of saguaro cacti that cover the desert landscape. Aside from the intermittent bursts of the balloon’s propane burners, the world is quiet and still as you float among the clouds. After touching down on solid ground, you’ll enjoy a champagne toast and picnic-style breakfast.
The desert is full of unexpected curiosities, some of which can be seen, surprisingly enough, via the water. Kayaking is a relaxing way to beat the heat, and the REI Co-op Adventure Center runs guided tours on the striking Lower Salt River. As you float along, taking in the mountain landscape, be on the lookout for egrets, cormorants, and bald eagles. If you’re lucky, you might also get a glimpse of the wild horses that frequent the riverbanks.
Walk Tall
For those who prefer to stay dry, both Mesa and Scottsdale boast a plethora of hiking options for all ages and fitness levels (43 percent of Scottsdale’s land area is dedicated as open space). Camelback Mountain is the name recognized by most, but the saguaro-studded McDowell Sonoran Preserve stretches over some 30,000 acres and has more than 225 miles of shared-use trails.
Mesa’s Usery Mountain Regional Park offers over 29 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding. The Wind Cave Trail is a long-standing favorite, with a combination of flat and steep portions; plan on taking a couple of hours for the trek, including time to take in the panoramic views of the desert and for photo opportunities from the top. Be sure to carry plenty of water and slather on the sunscreen.
If the thought of venturing into the desert on your own sounds overwhelming or you’re simply short on time, the Desert Botanical Garden is your next best bet to experience the beauty of the region. With 50,000 plants thriving on 140 acres, the garden has a handful of short loop trails that highlight everything from wildflowers to unusual desert plants. From now into June, it is one of two iconic Arizona locations displaying the large-scale work of famed glass sculptor Dale Chihuly.
State of the Arts
The joint Chihuly in the Desert exhibition can also be seen at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Taliesin West in Scottsdale. The renowned architect left an enduring mark on the desert in the late 1930s when he and his apprentices built his winter home here, along with an architectural school. You can learn about the estate and Wright’s legacy on a variety of tours; a new program, Sunsets and Sips Happy Hour, promises a peek inside select spaces on the property, along with a glass of wine, beer, or soda.
Interactive and Instagram-friendly Wonderspaces Arizona displays the work of modern artists from around the world. New pieces are unveiled every few months, creating an ever-changing show that can be enjoyed while sipping custom cocktails like a Hibiscus Agave Gin Soda or a Caza-Rita.
Exploring Old Town
Public art is scattered throughout walkable Old Town Scottsdale, the hub of the city’s food, arts, and entertainment scene, home to more than 100 restaurants, bars, night clubs, and Scottsdale Stadium.
Skip the ballpark Cracker Jack and take the short walk to The Mission, where you’ll find tasty tacos and chunky guacamole. Another delicious option is FnB, where the seasonal menu is always changing depending on what local farmers are coaxing from their fields. The Original Chopped Salad, served at Citizen Public House, has a dedicated fan base and strong social media presence.
In north Scottsdale, craft beer bar The Vanilla Gorilla is the place to drink Arizona brews while munching on bar bites such as French onion dip with chips, but if you’d rather stick to Old Town, you can savor a lively taste of the tropics at Hula’s Modern Tiki. For a fun way to learn the lay of the land, JoyRidesAz provides golf cart tours and Arizona Party Bike runs pedal-powered pub crawls.
Sleeper Hits
A half mile from Scottsdale Stadium, Canopy by Hilton Scottsdale Old Town is the first new hotel to open in Old Town in more than a decade. Hip and modern, the hotel’s rooftop lounge and pool area is a popular spot for taking in desert sunsets. The colorful Saguaro Scottsdale is also a short walk from the ballpark.
In between games, guests at Mountain Shadows in Paradise Valley can try yoga on the lawn or stretch out poolside, where palm trees frame the stellar mountain views.
The Delta Hotels Phoenix Mesa by Marriott is the closest lodging to the A’s Hohokam Stadium. A 10-minute stroll from downtown Mesa’s Main Street, hitting a home run is easy here, thanks to an eclectic mix of breweries, taprooms, coffee shops, and restaurants.
If you are craving a getaway filled with baseball, outdoor explorations, delicious food, and a vibrant art scene, the Sonoran desert is just the ticket for a weekend of adventure under sunny skies.